People With A 'God Complex' Share 10 Disturbing Traits

The best mention of the term "god complex" comes from one of my favorite Beyoncé songs, "Don’t Hurt Yourself," off her Lemonade album.

She talks about having a god complex with such confidence and ego that it makes all of us feel like whatever it is, we need one.

But is having a god complex something to strive for?

What is a god complex?

From a psychological standpoint, a god complex is a personality flaw very similar to and often associated with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD).

People with a god complex are under the illusion that they are different from the rest of us mortals. A person with a god complex sees himself or herself as utter undeniable perfection.

Like those with grandiose narcissism, these living "gods" have an inflated sense of self-importance. In their minds, they are always right and cannot be ruled by the guidelines imposed on them by society.

Unlike narcissism, a god complex is not classified as a diagnosable disorder in the Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

What causes a god complex?

Some professions can cause people to develop a god complex. They are usually roles where you have the opportunity to exercise extreme power or control over others.

Some examples are doctors, who usually have patient’s lives in their hands, politicians whose decisions impact a huge population, and celebrities who have the ability to influence fans from afar.

A god complex can also be the result of your upbringing where you might have been put on a privileged pedestal as a child and taught that the world is yours and everyone else is just living in it.

Conversely, your god complex could come from neglect you experienced in your adolescence. Perhaps you had to build a confident exterior to offset the rejection and took it too far.

10 Signs You Have a God Complex

1. You're arrogant.

People with a god complex are so full of themselves, they are hard to tolerate. On the outside, they think they are the best to ever do anything and never feel threatened by competition, whom they see as inferior.

2. You're judgmental.

People with a god complex can’t help but pass judgment on others. They are always looking for something that someone else is doing wrong and are quick to call it out.

3. You're above reproach.

If you have a god complex, you don’t believe in constructive criticism. Anyone providing you with feedback you don’t like, and are either jealous or dead wrong.

4. You push too hard.

Your incessant need to control others makes you strategically manipulative. You use people for what you need from them and expect them to toe the line.

5. You're power hungry.

There is never enough power and influence to satisfy a person with a god complex. Once they get a taste of power, they will never let it go and always seek to garner more.

6. You lack empathy.

You have a hard time seeing things from other people’s points of view. But how could you? It is hard to see their perspective from the pedestal you’ve put yourself on.

7. You need praise and adulation.

Those with a god complex must have the attention, respect, praise, and admiration of others. They have a hard time feeling validated without it.

8. You use and abuse others.

Healthy relationships with family and friends are not something you’re capable of having. Instead, you see loved ones as a means to an end, there for your own benefit and nothing more.

9. You gaslight other people.

It is not uncommon for you to try and convince people that what they know to be true is a lie. You never validate their thoughts or opinions. You choose to make them feel as if they are in the wrong when it is clear you are the problem.

10. Your romantic relationships never last.

Because you lack boundaries, you are unable to keep romantic partners around for long. You give them no choice but to stay and deal with your behavior or leave. Most choose the latter.

Is having a god complex good or bad?

From a psychological perspective, having a god complex is a terrible thing. Like narcissists, your self-worth is caught up in external validation and hiding your true self from the world.

When "god complex" is used loosely, like it is in that Beyoncé song, it is meant to be a source of empowerment, self-love, and confidence, which makes it a beautiful thing to have.

How to Deal with a God Complex

Dealing with a person who has a god complex can be difficult, depending on how close you are to them. One thing is certain: changing them is not an option.

Instead, set boundaries and be willing to cut the culprit off if they cross the line. This may create a need to put some distance between the two of you.

Remember that people with a god complex don’t believe they could be wrong under any circumstances. If the relationship ends, it is not you. It is definitely them.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.