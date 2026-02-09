5 Valentine’s Day Gifts That Were Affordable 10 Years Ago That The Middle Class Can Barely Afford Anymore

It's the season of love, and that means picking out the perfect gift to express our appreciation for our loved ones. Whether you prefer going all out with your Valentine's Day experience or planning a simple celebration, we want the holiday to be special. Unfortunately, that might mean spending a lot more money than you have in previous years.

InvestorsObserver released new research just in time for the holiday that compares the most popular Valentine's gifts in 2016 and 2026 and how much the prices have changed. Sam Bourgi, senior analyst at InvestorsObserver, said, "People may be recreating 2016 aesthetics, but not 2016 prices. Nostalgia might be trending online, but from a finance perspective, it’s clear romance has got a lot more expensive."

Here are 5 Valentine's Day gifts that aren't as affordable as they were 10 years ago:

1. A box of chocolates

Joshua Resnick | Shutterstock

A Valentine's Day classic, this sweet gift is perfect for any relationship stage. Chocolate feels intimate and special, but it doesn't really imply any pressure or expectations. It simply shows someone you're thinking about them and want to give them something they'll definitely enjoy.

However, according to the data gathered by InvestorsObserver, a box of chocolates was one of the most inflated gifts over the last 10 years. Of course, it depends on the quality of the chocolate and where you get it from, but it has made a roughly 236% price jump. On average, one box will run you about $50.70 in 2026, up from about $15.11 in 2016.

2. A bottle of champagne

Nothing says "celebrating our love" quite like popping a bottle of champagne on Valentine's Day. Or at least, it used to. InvestorsObserver's research found that champagne is no longer considered one of the top gifts for the holiday, instead being replaced by greeting cards.

There are probably several reasons why champagne has fallen off as a Valentine's Day staple. It could be that the price has risen to $117.10 per bottle on average, a 127% increase from $51.54 in 2016. Perhaps it just signals a shift away from drinking culture, and that people prefer a date without alcohol. Either way, most people don't have the extra cash to drop on an expensive bottle of champagne.

3. A dozen roses

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Another Valentine's Day staple, roses are historically symbolic of love and desire. Giving someone roses is meaningful and intentional, unlike giving them any other type of flower. However, buying a bouquet of roses is much more of a financial commitment than it used to be.

In 2016, a dozen roses cost about $41.66, which is pretty reasonable for a pre-cut, arranged bouquet. For the exact same thing in 2026, you'll have to shell out closer to $70, a price that most can no longer afford to pay.

4. Diamond earrings

Probably more ideal for a long-term or married couple, diamond earrings are more than just pretty to look at. Diamonds are often associated with durability and longevity, and are a more practical, everyday luxury. While definitely not at the top of the "most affordable Valentine's Day gifts" list, they're becoming more and more unreasonable each year for the middle class to afford.

Previously costing around $323.36 in 2016, prices have jumped up to $438.37 in 2026. Though they're only inflated by around 36% since then, wages haven't increased enough to keep up. Looks like diamond jewelry might be going out of style this year.

5. Dinner for two

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

Going to dinner is more of an experience, but it can still be considered a gift nonetheless. It's not really about where you go or how much it costs; it's about spending quality time together and creating a lasting memory for both of you.

Unfortunately, a dinner for two (even before tax and gratuity) is slipping out of reach for many people, as the average price has more than doubled since 2016. While you used to be able to get a full meal with drinks and dessert for around $80.46, prices are now reaching $209 at a decent, sit-down restaurant. It might be more worthwhile to cook a Valentine's meal at home, as it's much cheaper and can be a fun activity to do with your partner.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.