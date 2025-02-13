Man Upset That His Girlfriend’s Dad Gives Her A Valentine’s Day Card Every Year

Valentine’s Day is a day to show the people you love that you care about them. It’s not necessarily just limited to romantic love but to any kind of love, admiration, or appreciation you may feel for another person.

One man didn’t get the memo apparently. He was actually angry that his girlfriend always received a Valentine’s Day card from her dad.

A woman is worried because her boyfriend’s opinion on her dad sending her Valentine’s Day cards has 'caused a full-blown argument.'

A 26-year-old woman shared the contention between her and her boyfriend in a Reddit post. She explained that her 28-year-old partner is upset because of the Valentine’s Day cards her father always sends her.“My … dad buys me a Valentine’s card every year,” she said. “My … partner has an issue with it. We have a five-month-old baby and [have] been together for 16 months.”

Advertisement

“What are your thoughts?” she asked her fellow Redditors. “It’s caused a full blown argument.”

Zinkevych | Canva Pro

Most people agreed that the man blew things out of proportion over a loving holiday tradition between a father and daughter.

As the woman requested, Reddit users were quick to share their thoughts. “A father giving his daughter a Valentine’s card is just a wholesome tradition, not something to be jealous of,” one person argued. “If your [boyfriend] is this insecure over something so harmless, that’s a red flag. You deserve a partner who supports your family bond, not one who tries to make it an issue.”

Advertisement

“Boyfriend doesn’t want to have to live up to the standard dad has set,” another suggested. “He’s feeling very insecure. Find one more like dad.” A third person added, “Your partner does not seem to know or understand what a father’s love is, it seems. Ask him if one day he gives his child a Valentine’s Day card or [if] the kid brings a Valentine’s card they made at school if there’s anything wrong with that.”

Some people were very blunt in their assessment of the situation, with one saying, “You’re not compatible and only together because you got pregnant after two months of dating.”

Valentine’s Day has a long and rich history that is about more than just romantic love.

Writing for NPR, Arnie Seipel explained the somewhat disturbing origins of Valentine’s Day. Apparently, it all started in ancient Rome, when people celebrated a feast known as the Lupercalia from February 13 to February 15.

Advertisement

“Emperor Claudius II executed two men — both named Valentine — on February 14 of different years in the third century,” he continued. “Their martyrdom was honored by the Catholic Church with the celebration of St. Valentine’s Day.”

Later, the holiday was more romanticized by writers like Shakespeare and Chaucer, Seipel concluded.

Antoni Shkraba | Pexels

Advertisement

While Valentine’s Day is, first and foremost, associated with romantic relationships, it is still celebrated in many other ways. For example, most kids exchange Valentine’s with their classmates at school. Hallmark’s online store has Valentine’s Day cards for everyone from spouses to grandchildren to kids. They also have completely neutral ones that can be given to anybody.

Sam Goldstein, Ph.D., noted, “Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to express gratitude to those who have enriched our lives … It is a day to remind our loved ones — partners, parents, children or friends — how much they mean to us.”

It’s good to show children that Valentine’s Day is for all kinds of love.

Goldstein added, “Children and young people benefit from understanding that love is not just about romance but also about kindness, empathy, and connection. Valentine’s Day can serve as a teaching moment, encouraging young people to cultivate meaningful relationships, appreciate family bonds, and develop emotional intelligence.”

Advertisement

Jill Wellington | Pexels

Based on this explanation, giving your child a Valentine’s card would be completely appropriate. Furthermore, it calls into question what kind of lesson this man wants to teach his own child about love. As commenters pointed out, his actions show a lack of security and, really, a lack of love.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.