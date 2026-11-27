You might notice that your dog has some pretty strange habits when they're getting ready to settle down and go to bed. While some of these behaviors look downright goofy to us, they can actually show how secure your pup feels around you.

Dogs tend to have moments before they drift off to sleep that reveal a lot about their emotional world. When a dog feels safe and loved, those feelings can translate into a few quirky ways.

Advertisement

If a dog does these unusual things right before bed, it shows how safe they feel with you:

1. They bring their favorite toy to bed

In Green | Shutterstock

Some dogs have one very important bedtime requirement: their favorite toy has to come along, too. Whether it's a well-loved stuffed animal or a slobbery tennis ball, they might carefully carry it to their bed and leave it nearby. This can be a comforting little ritual, especially for dogs who associate familiar objects with positive experiences.

Advertisement

A 2022 study published in Animals found that dogs' attachment to their owners was reflected in their sleep patterns and brain activity, suggesting that their owners are a source of security for them. That same desire for safety may help explain why a pup also likes having a beloved toy with them at bedtime.

2. They circle around several times before lying down

A dog might turn their bedtime into a sort of dance routine, circling around their bed a few times before finally flopping down. They may shuffle their paws, turn in a few circles, and rearrange their blankets as if they're searching for the perfect spot.

It might look like they're just being fussy, but this behavior is often instinctual. Wild canines would circle and paw at grass or leaves to create a cozy sleeping area for themselves, so even the most pampered pup may still be following a very old bedtime habit.

Advertisement

3. They sigh deeply as they relax

Once they've found a decent sleeping spot, dogs may let out a long, dramatic exhale before they drop their head onto their paws and relax. These big sighs are likely a sign that a dog is releasing all the tension they built up during the day.

Dogs don't always need to be on alert, and when they're somewhere they feel safe, they can let their guard down and fully unwind. So, if they regularly do a happy little sign before curling up, it just means they're right where they want to be.

4. They press up against you

My July | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Some dogs don't want to just sleep near their owner; they want to be practically glued to them. A pup might scoot closer until their side is pressed against their person's leg, or wedge themselves into the tiniest space available. Even when there's plenty of room in their own bed, they'd prefer to have as much physical contact as possible.

Physical closeness, including sleeping beside and touching their owners, is an important part of the human-dog bond, according to research published in PLOS One. When a dog presses up against their caregiver at bedtime, they may simply be seeking reassurance. In this situation, personal space is only optional.

5. They groom themselves

Dogs might have a whole bedtime ritual that would put their owners' nighttime skincare routine to shame. They lick their paws and nibble at their fur to give themselves a thorough cleaning before curling up for the evening. Engaging in a little self-care is how they get comfy.

Research published in the journal Behavioral Brain Research has explored how grooming behaviors can help animals regulate tension and calm themselves. In dogs, licking and chewing at their bodies also serves practical purposes, like removing dirt and parasites. In short, it's the human equivalent of taking a shower before getting into pajamas.

Advertisement

6. They stretch out and expose their belly

Every now and then, a dog might decide that the most comfortable way to sleep is completely upside down, with all four paws up in the air and their belly on full display. They may stretch their legs out and flop onto their back, looking so ridiculously relaxed that it seems like they haven't had a single worry all day.

Since the belly is a vulnerable area, choosing to sleep this way can suggest that a dog feels safe enough in their surroundings to stop worrying about protecting themselves. A 2020 study published in Animals, involving more than 1,000 puppies, discovered that 40.2% of owners reported their dogs sleeping on their backs. Belly-up sleeping reflects that they trust their environment and feel totally at peace.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.