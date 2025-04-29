6 Ugly Behaviors That Tell You Everything You Need To Know About A Person

Some behaviors are instant turn-offs, not just in a relationship, but in life. When you see someone acting this way in public, it colors your perception. You immediately dislike them. While everyone has their personal preferences, Redditors came to a consensus about the worst habits that everyone else judges.

Here are the ugly behaviors that tell you everything you need to know about a person:

1. Obnoxiously using a phone in public.

A 2024 YouGov survey on phone etiquette found that 79% of Americans consider it rude to speak loudly while on the phone in a public place, and 72% say it's wrong to use speakerphone in a shared environment. People on Reddit agreed. They noted that using your phone on speaker in public and loudly blasting music or videos are ugly behaviors that they judge.

"It’s just so tone deaf to have your phone on speaker with other ppl around," one Redditor explained. "[It] shows a complete lack of respect for others and also shows the person has Main Character Syndrome and an incredible amount of entitlement," another user added.

2. Littering.

Littering isn't just frowned upon — it's also illegal. Of course, that doesn't mean people don't do it. But, according to Redditors, those who do are being thoroughly judged.

"Especially the morons dropping bags out of their cars while driving down the road or stopped at a light. Just put it on your floor until you get to a can!" one commenter wrote. Another user pointed out, "There's a trash can every 20 feet in most public places."

3. Coughing without covering their mouth.

Reddit users also criticized people who cough without covering their mouths, noting that this behavior is especially problematic in our post-COVID world. Even worse are those who cough on food at a buffet or salad bar. This behavior shows a complete lack of care for others and tells everyone else all they need to know about you.

According to the CDC, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow and washing your hands can help prevent the spread of serious respiratory illnesses such as influenza, COVID-19, and whooping cough. So, cover your mouth!

4. Treating people in the service industry poorly.

Many people agree that the way a person treats service workers reveals a lot about their character. Just because you are paying someone does not mean you have a free pass to treat them poorly. Those who are rude to waiters, cashiers, flight attendants, and any other service industry workers show an entitlement and lack of empathy that many others judge.

5. Aggressive driving.

Redditors critiqued aggressive driving, including road rage, speeding, tailgating, and other passive-aggressive tendencies. "Why are you driving like a lunatic to save yourself 30 seconds tops?" one commenter questioned. "You’ll get home if you just drive like a normal human being, I promise."

According to The Zebra, in 2024, 96% of people witnessed an act of road rage in the past six months. This is a common and dangerous problem worthy of being judged.

6. Allowing their kids to misbehave.

Specific parenting habits tell people everything they need to know about you as a person. "Not dealing with their kids when they are being loud and disruptive," one user wrote. Another commenter added, "Standing by or thinking it’s 'cute' when their kids freely attack or [are] unkind to animals." Others online mentioned bringing sick kids in public without precautionary measures.

