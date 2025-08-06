Uber Driver Hangs A Note In His Car Apologizing For Being An 'Inconvenience' Because Of His Language Barrier

Taking an Uber or Lyft is always a gamble because you never know what your driver will be like. Sometimes they’re really nice, and other times … not so much. One woman didn’t really get a chance to know her Uber driver at all because he didn’t speak English.

There’s nothing wrong with not speaking English, or with a silent Uber ride, but this woman was deeply affected by the note the driver hung in his car in which he apologized for the language barrier that hindered communication. It was attached to the back of the front passenger seat so those sitting in the back could easily read it. The note touched the hearts of thousands on TikTok, where the passenger shared it.

Advertisement

A touching note from an Uber driver apologized for any ‘inconvenience’ he might cause by not being able to speak English.

A woman named Jessica made a post on TikTok that has been viewed over 32,000 times. The video began with the camera focused on Jessica herself, with the text, “Being an empath is hard because now I have to go cry when I get out of this Uber.” Jessica then flipped the camera around so it was focused on a note hanging from the back of the passenger seat.

“Hello, my friend,” it read. “I am sorry that my English is not good enough to communicate with you. Please inform me of your needs during the journey through the Lyft (Uber) app.” Then came the part of the note that seemed to hit Jessica, and those who saw the video, the hardest. It said, “I am very sorry for the inconvenience caused to you, but I promise to complete your journey safely according to the speed limit of the road. Thank you.”

Advertisement

In the caption of the video, Jessica said, “Because why is he apologizing for being an inconvenience?” along with a crying emoji and a heart emoji. TikTok commenters were absolutely floored by the kind note the driver left for his passengers, and by its implications. “Who made him feel like an inconvenience?” one person asked. “Extra tip. Immediately extra tip,” said another.

It’s hard not to be a native English speaker in the United States.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, over 25 million people, or more than 8% of the U.S. population, “have limited English proficiency, meaning they don’t speak English as their main language and have limited ability to read, speak, write or understand English.” The Census Bureau puts the overall U.S. population at 342,242,926 and counting. While 25 million may seem like a small number in comparison, it’s still quite large.

Canva Studio | Pexels

Advertisement

The International College of Technology pointed out that many immigrants come to the United States in search of a better life, but that doesn’t mean they are always ready to assimilate into American society, nor should they be forced to. They said that not speaking English while living in the United States can lead to barriers to medical care, legal help, education, and employment. This puts people who don’t speak English at a significant disadvantage.

The driver’s note is even more poignant in light of current events.

In a country that is now detaining and deporting immigrants in unheard-of numbers, this Uber driver’s note seems even more heartwrenching. It’s possible that he is afraid of what could happen to himself in this current climate and is just doing what he can to stay safe and placate others.

Pixabay | Pexels

Advertisement

“A number of our community members are afraid right now. Even if you are a citizen, if you fit a certain profile, you are at risk,” said Lucia Myers, executive director of La Conexion, an organization focused on protecting the rights of the Latinx population in Ohio. Myers explained that many residents no longer attend English as a Second Language courses offered by La Conexion because they are afraid ICE will target those classes.

The land of the free should not be a country where people have to live in fear or operate at a disadvantage because of the language they speak, or any barrier it may present when communicating with others. Instead, people like this Uber driver should feel welcome.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.