Many people think introverts want to spend all of their time alone, which actually isn’t true. They are fully capable of enjoying a group setting, but after being in one for a while, they simply need some downtime during which they can recharge. This means it's smart of them to be intentional about who they spend their time with.

There are some very special people who have the opposite effect and can actually boost an introvert's energy. Instead of leaving them exhausted, these types of people have what it takes to give them a much-needed boost.

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5 very specific types of people who true introverts actually feel recharged around

1. Optimistic people who radiate positive energy

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Positive people are always appreciated, no matter what kind of personality someone has. For introverts specifically, they can make them feel comfortable enough to be themselves in social situations.

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The alternative is hanging out with energy vampires, who, psychologist Brianne Markley, PhD, said, “create a negative or depleting experience during the connection.” People who already feel drained by social interactions will walk away from those people feeling totally empty.

Positivity isn’t necessarily popular when everyone is caught up in some kind of drama, but that’s the trait that puts introverts at ease the most. They’re always grateful to encounter someone with a healthy amount of optimism.

2. Good cooks with excellent taste in music

This kind of person is obviously super cool, but that’s not why introverts gravitate towards them. People who can cook and choose the best playlist are good hosts. Most introverts don’t want to go to a dinner party with a bunch of strangers, plus, that’s not the only time someone can be a host. People who have that gift effortlessly make everyone feel at home and included.

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According to communication therapist Tina Shrader, LMFT, that’s when co-regulation can happen, meaning the calmer person's emotional state rubs off on the person who’s more frazzled. It’s exactly what someone needs when they find socializing stressful.

3. Understanding people who don’t try to push them out of their comfort zone

Some people feel like they’re doing introverts a favor when they try to force them to be extroverted. That’s actually really invalidating because it’s like they’re telling their friend that who they are isn’t good enough.

Everyone wants to be accepted for who they are without conditions. Professor Bob Rosen, PhD, explained that being yourself is basically the same thing as being authentic, which most people actually prefer. Being introverted isn’t some kind of problem that needs to be fixed. Anyone who can love their introverted friends as they are instead of trying to change them will feel like a safe person for them to be around.

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4. People who can have deep conversations without relying on small talk

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Small talk feels draining for a lot of people, and it’s an absolute nightmare for introverts. The last thing they want to do is waste their limited social energy talking about things that really don’t matter.

Having deep conversations sounds intimidating, but it doesn't have to be. Multiple studies on conversations have shown that people actually enjoy discussing deep topics more than shallow ones, and that’s definitely true for introverts. Meaningless interaction drains them, so they want to be around people who make the most of every minute they spend together.

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5. Loyal (but pretty much silent) dogs

Although introverts would choose to spend their time with these types of people, sometimes any kind of human interaction can feel overwhelming. That’s when they turn to their furry friends instead.

A 2024 study revealed that spending time with dogs helps people relax. And, of course, they come with the added benefit of not requiring any conversation at all. Even introverts need social interaction, but sometimes it’s easier to play with a dog who accepts them with zero judgment.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.