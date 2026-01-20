If You’re This Type Of Person, A Psychic Says 2026 Is Going To Be Really Good To You

Only time will tell if 2026 will be better than 2025, but psychic Katie Surbeck is convinced that there’s one specific type of person that 2026 will be very good to. Thankfully, she believes the label applies to “most of us,” so there’s a pretty good chance it includes you.

There’s a lot of excitement that comes with the start of a new year. For many, there’s also some apprehension. A new year is like one big question mark, 365 blank pages waiting to be filled. Everyone hopes it will be good, but when you look back on years past and see how you didn’t meet your goals, it can be hard to feel positive.

A psychic said 2026 will be a really good year for 'delusional optimists.'

“I’m a psychic, and when I look at the energy of 2026, those of us that are optimistic to the point of delusion, we’re gonna have a killer 2026,” she said. “Because the first half of the year, we’re being asked to work with this energy that’s like, dare to dream big, have the crazy pipe dream, manifest it into your reality. Lots of magical, magical stuff in store.”

For people who have a harder time holding onto a positive mindset, the year doesn’t look quite so promising. She continued, “But if you’re a pessimistic person, and you kind of struggle to have hope and to have any semblance of dreams, you’re gonna struggle with this energy a lot more.”

Surbeck believes 2026 will be a year that involves taking action.

If you felt like 2025 dragged on and on with no end in sight, you’re definitely not alone. Surbeck admitted to feeling this way herself in a follow-up video. “When I look at the energy of 2026, it is vastly better than 2025,” she promised. “For, I would say, most of us, 2026 is gonna be very action-oriented … There’s gonna be a lot more movement in our lives.”

This is the opposite of the energy 2025 had. “2025, a lot of us were asked to stop, reflect, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait,” she shared. “And it was the most frustrating year ever. I felt like I was hitting a brick wall constantly.”

On the other hand, the new year has brought something completely different. “Almost every single reading I’ve given since September, it was pretty much that same messaging, like, just wait a little longer. Almost here,” she said. Her prediction is that mid-winter will be when things really start to turn around.

Optimism is beneficial, and you can learn how to have it if it doesn’t come naturally to you.

Having a sense of optimism can help you in lots of different ways. Psychosocial rehabilitation specialist Kendra Cherry, MSEd, explained, “Being optimistic about life can help you approach problems with an open mind, improve your mood, and boost your subjective well-being.”

Additionally, in a study published in Clinical Practice and Epidemiology in Mental Health, researchers noted that “optimism may significantly influence mental and physical well-being.”

Of course, there’s a strong possibility that you’re reading this and thinking, “That sounds great, but it’s just not me.” If you feel like you naturally lean more pessimistic, there’s still hope for you. Cherry said that this comes through something called learned optimism. “By challenging negative self-talk and replacing pessimistic thoughts with more positive ones, people can learn how to become more optimistic,” she said.

There’s no rule that says you have to be optimistic. And, in the world we live in, it is often easier to choose pessimism. But opening yourself up to optimism can seriously improve your well-being and make you feel better about yourself, and Surbeck thinks it means you will have a much better 2026 overall.

