Travel Photographer Reveals The 5 Lies She Always Tells When Solo Traveling

Traveling solo can be one of the most exhilarating experiences in life. However, it could also be one of the most dangerous.

One travel photographer named Rebecca, who has one year of traveling the world on her own under her belt, shared some of her tips and tricks on TikTok to ensure safe travels for those making treks solo — and it involves having to tell some lies!

Here are 5 lies to tell people when traveling solo.

1. ‘No, I’m not traveling alone, I’m meeting up with friends.’

Even if you are traveling alone for your entire trip, if people ask, it is best to tell them that you are with a group.

“You are NEVER traveling alone,” Rebecca advised in the caption of her TikTok video. “You are always meeting up with friends later, or your friend has the stomach flu today, or they're at the shops, something.”

Not disclosing personal information about your travel situation is simply a safety precaution. Some individuals may see solo travelers as easy targets for theft, scams, or other criminal activity because they perceive them as vulnerable and less likely to have support or assistance.

It's often safer to maintain a level of discretion about your travel arrangements and companions, especially in unfamiliar or potentially risky environments.

2. ‘I don’t remember where I’m staying.’

While traveling solo, you should never tell locals or other travelers where you are staying while visiting (and anyone who has ever seen the movie “I Spit On Your Grave” knows exactly why). Doing so can put you at risk for theft, unwanted visitors, or stalking and harassment.

Keeping your accommodation details private allows you to maintain control over who knows your whereabouts and reduces the risk of becoming a target for opportunistic crimes.

Rebecca suggested instead telling people that you just can’t remember where you’re staying, it was dark when you arrived, or pointing in any direction and just saying “that way.”

3. ‘Yep, I have a boyfriend/husband/partner.’

This lie is primarily geared towards women traveling solo, and it's great advice. According to a survey conducted by JourneyWoman, 12% of female solo travelers have reported being physically attacked or threatened while traveling by themselves.

If you are approached by a man or anyone who is intimidating you while traveling alone, tell them that you have a boyfriend, husband, or partner. It sends the message that there is someone who will look for you or notify the police quickly should something happen to you.

Rebecca encouraged women traveling solo to even wear a fake wedding ring to make the lie more convincing.

4. ‘Oh, I’ve been here before.’

“It’s always a good move to look more confident and knowledgeable than you might actually be — so lie even if it’s your first time somewhere!” Rebecca shared. “It’s easier to take advantage of someone who is confused or unsure, so fake it 'til you make it!”

Photo: Soloviova Liudmyla / Shutterstock

This lie not only protects you from locals who may take advantage of you, but it may just earn you some points with some of the friendlier locals. They may caution you about certain areas to avoid or provide tips for navigating the surroundings more confidently, enhancing your overall safety while traveling solo.

5. ‘Sorry, I don’t speak English.’

If you sense that someone is approaching you with ill intentions or if you simply prefer to keep to yourself, saying you don't speak English can serve as a polite way to deter them from initiating further conversation or interaction.

Using this strategy can be a safety precaution, particularly when traveling alone or in unfamiliar surroundings, as it can help you navigate social interactions with strangers while minimizing potential risks or vulnerabilities.

Rebecca encouraged people to tell this lie using “their best accent," adding, "If you’re feeling spicy say it with zero accent and VERY direct eye contact, and stare them down until it’s awkward. Then leave.”

Most importantly, Rebecca said, trust your gut.

“You don’t owe anyone the truth! Your safety is the top priority,” she said.

The world can be one of the scariest places if you’re on your own, but it can also be the most enthralling.

Don’t hold yourself back from traveling and immersing yourself in different cultures just because you may have to do it alone.

As long as you take safety precautions and trust your instincts, traveling solo is a transformative experience that allows you to grow, learn, and create unforgettable memories on your own terms.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.