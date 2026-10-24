If These 8 Traits Describe You, You're Likely One Of The Rarest Personality Types On Earth

Many people who take personality tests want to get INFJ as their result because it's said to be the rarest personality type, but you need certain traits to earn that title. INFJs are considered deep thinkers who make for wonderful friends because they are empathetic and kind. They want what’s best for everyone and people find themselves naturally drawn to them because of their wonderful collection of characteristics.

If you have these traits, you probably have one of the rarest personality types on Earth:

1. Being truly empathetic

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Empathic people feel the energy of the people around them. It’s deeper than knowing someone is upset. They can put themselves in that person’s shoes and feel what they feel. Empaths take on the emotions as if they are the ones going through the pain. This level of compassion can be draining, but it also makes them special people.

Most people are sympathetic, meaning they feel sorry for someone going through a hard time. True empaths feel it on a deeper level. It’s a rare trait that allows them to connect deeply with the people in their lives.

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2. The ability to feel and trust your own intuition

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We’ve all had a deep gut feeling before. Sometimes, we can sense something or someone around us is a little bit off. However, not everyone chooses to follow these feelings. They may bury them and never acknowledge them. Someone with an INFJ personality type knows to trust their intuition. If they’re dealing with overwhelming feelings, it’s for a reason.

They are deeply mindful. They tap into their inner feelings, which can help them understand themselves and the situation. Following your heart, even if it doesn’t always make sense, is a rare trait.

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3. A tendency to think very deeply about things

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Deep thinkers are special. Many of us take things at face value. We struggle to see beyond what’s right in front of us. People with deep personalities spend time digesting what they’ve learned. They solve problems well because they think things through thoroughly before coming to a conclusion. When you ask them for advice, you know you trust them.

This type of person stands out because they think independently. They don’t go along with what everyone else is doing. Instead, they focus on what makes the most sense to them and the best action to take. Even if others don’t understand their choices, they know they’re doing what’s right for them.

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4. Being a reliable friend

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When an INFJ says they’ll be there for you, you can trust them. They are dedicated to being dependable to the people they love. If they promise something, they’ll follow through. If you need to call someone at 3 A.M. because you’re up, they’ll answer. They are wonderful friends and dependable co-workers. It’s rare to find someone who holds these values so close.

Sadly, this trait can take its toll. Dependable people often feel responsible for everyone else. If someone asks them to do something, they know they’ll follow through no matter how inconvenient. This can become stressful and draining. They struggle to find time for themselves because they put everyone else first.

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5. Having extreme patience

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One thing I certainly lack is patience. When I’m annoyed, I’m not the nicest person. It’s one of my biggest flaws. I always marvel at people who can keep a cool head even when things are frustrating them. If someone is taking forever on a work project, an INFJ might support them instead of being angry. Or, they keep their cool in disagreements. No matter the reason, it’s still a great tool.

Patience doesn’t only keep them cool-headed. It also helps them focus on their tasks and work toward their goals. When something stands in their way, they don’t let it bother them. Instead, they try again.

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6. Wanting to help everyone you can

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An INFJ personality type is associated with the fixer mentality. When they see something wrong, they’ll do anything they can to help. They think they have the tools to remedy everything around them, and sometimes they do. However, it’s unrealistic for one person to make everything better.

Some people enjoy having this role, even if it drains them. They may not realize that helping everyone is unattainable. Regardless, they still try. They put everyone’s needs first and make sure they're okay before checking in with themselves.

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7. You often feel misunderstood

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It’s not easy to feel things so deeply. Sometimes, it can seem like no one understands them. Many people live in a selfish world, whether they realize it or not. We are self-motivated as a whole. When someone feels deeply, puts everyone before themselves, and meets everyone with patience, others might not understand them. This can make them feel like an outsider because people can’t relate to them.

It can be hard for INFJs to connect with people because they seem so surface-level. They want deep connections and struggle to meet basic social expectations. They often keep a close circle of friends who understand them and meet them with the same attitude. Even if they feel misunderstood, they follow their instincts and stay true to themselves.

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8. Rare personalities crave deep conversation

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Small talk can feel like pulling teeth. Honestly, I don’t want to talk about the weather or say “I’m good!” even if I’m not. These surface-level conversations are expected. When we're checking out at the grocery store, we tend to get caught up in conversations that can make some people uncomfortable. Those are often deep thinkers who want to connect on a deeper level.

Many people prefer to have deep conversations, not just those with an INFJ personality type. This conversation style can feel more comfortable, believe it or not. You’re genuinely connecting with someone, which goes a long way. They form stronger relationships than those who prefer shallow conversations.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.