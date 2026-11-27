Music taste is personal to everyone, but there are some people who enjoy all genres.

These people not only don't have a preference, but can connect with everyone around them on a deeper level. Known as "music omnivores," they tend to have very specific traits that show just how deep this behavior goes.

'Music omnivores' share 6 traits that help them succeed in life:

1. They're experts in music and often study it

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Music omnivores often study music themselves. They may have majored in music theory or even write music themselves. They appreciate everything about music and want to know everything there is to learn about it.

Their expertise in this field allows them to understand all kinds of music and understand different genres. They want to get down to the nitty-gritty, and this ambition to do so often helps them succeed in other areas of life.

A study published by Paul Elvers, from the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics, found that people with broad tastes in music also have a high level of musical expertise. Musicology students are commonly music omnivores, with every other member being classified as one.

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2. They're conscientious and patient

People who listen to all kinds of music are very thorough with how they get their work done. It makes perfect sense, though. If this person is a musician, it takes time and practice to become good and master the skill. And these traits are often what make for successful people.

As associate professor of psychology Kendall Cotton Bronk points out, "Patient individuals take setbacks in stride; they continue making forward progress despite them. Rather than being derailed by challenges in the pursuit of purpose, patient individuals view hardships as inevitable and surmountable.

3. They value music of every other culture

Music omnivores listen to every type of music, including music that comes from other cultures. They truly value multiculturalism and make a point to learn everything they can about it.

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Opening themselves up to music with different beats and melodies feels unfamiliar, but it introduces them to a different way of life. They're able to think more broadly about music and those cultures, as well as themselves.

"It's always important to understand cultures outside of your own. It's a good way to familiarize yourself with difference and step outside of your comfort zone," says Karma Chávez, Professor in the Department of Mexican-American and Latina/o Studies at UT Austin.

4. They understand art on a much deeper level

Music omnivores are consuming a lot more art than someone who is more rigid in their preferences. By being able to listen to a country song and then switch to something a bit more indie, they better understand not only art, but people.

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By diversifying their tastes, they're consuming music from different voices with different points of view. It allows them to appreciate the aesthetic of the music, along with lyricism and themes. And all of that is good for the brain.

In a report from the World Health Organization, they explain that the aesthetics we experience with art can improve our mental health and well-being. In fact, engaging with the arts in this way reduces symptoms of depression and helps people heal emotional wounds.

5. They don't fit perfectly into any box

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These unique individuals have an exceptionally wide range and depth when it comes to their music taste. They also tend to have an endless amount of knowledge of both popular and niche artists.

This means they can interact and bond with almost anyone, because their taste is so broad. When someone tries to put them into a specific box, they simply don't fit. They're a nice mix of everything, and they like it that way.

But it also primes them for success. The way they're able to think and not stick to one specific idea or thought helps them boost creativity and innovation. They make incredible problem-solvers as well, all because they think outside the box.

6. They're much more accepting and open-minded

Because music omnivores listen to all types of music, they also have some pretty strange songs or artists on their playlist. To some, their music taste would be considered weird. But even if it's not everyone's cup of tea, they see the value in it.

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They like music that's popular and music that's not as well-known. It shows just how open-minded they are to all different sounds, and that can apply to how they go through life.

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.