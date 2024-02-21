5 Simple Traits That Can Help Anyone Fight Depression

You don't have to be born this way to utilize the skills and overcome a depressive episode.
By Shelley Skas and This Emotional Life
Last updated on Feb 21, 2024
Photo: Vitaily Rigalovsky | Unsplash
When someone is depressed, they feel like there is nothing in the world to make things better. When someone seeks help from a mental health professional, they want to make their life better. Whether medication or some inner discovery, there is still usually something missing. When someone is depressed, it may be harder for them to tap into the discovery of themselves. The piece that is missing is what the depressed person may not be bringing to sessions with counselors.
Everybody possesses certain personality traits. Some are inherited, and some are learned. When people are depressed, they are not functioning as healthy as they can be, and coping and problem-solving skills don't come as naturally as they had before.
It is possible to incorporate the five traits below into your life, which may help make it easier to overcome a depressive episode.
Here are 5 personality traits anyone can cultivate that help fight depression.
1. Empathy
First, people with depression usually can't think about anything except what is happening to them. When someone is depressed, they isolate themselves and blame themselves or others for things that have gone wrong in their life. When people are depressed, they may go through a stage of "It's all about me" and "Why is this happening to me." The truth is other people are usually not doing things on purpose to make someone else miserable. They are often too self-absorbed and are doing things to benefit themselves.
We, on the other hand, take this very personally. It is important to remember it's not always about you. Sometimes, people have other things going on in their lives that prevent them from following through in the relationship that they are used to having with them. Think about others as you go about your day. Doing something small for someone else may, in turn, help you feel better about yourself.
2. Social
It's important not to isolate yourself. Staying in your bed or alone in your house will get you nowhere but more depressed. Going to a coffee house or a bookstore, being around people will make you feel more productive and give you more motivation. Don't be afraid to say hi to someone you don't know as you walk past — a small smile can brighten your day.
3. Conscientious
Be mindful of what you are doing. Be mindful of how you are feeling. Your thoughts are affecting your behavior. If you're aware you've been sitting in the house for the past 36 hours doing nothing but lying in your bed, then perhaps that is affecting your mood. If you're mindful of this, you'll be more conscientious of changing that behavior. Notice how it feels to smile; how it feels to frown. Be mindful of how you breathe as you go about your day. Being mindful of what you do and how you feel will give you the skills to be conscientious of how your day could go better by making healthier choices.
4. Optimistic
Thinking more positively can give you better self-esteem, which may make you more motivated. This will allow you to be better at problem-solving. When someone is optimistic, it allows them to feel healthier — which will usually help you plan for your future.
Also, being more optimistic makes it easier for people to want to be around you. This can help your self-confidence and encourage you to isolate yourself from others. It feels good inside to know that people want you around them!
5. Open-Minded (agreeableness)
Keep an open mind. Try not to think, "No matter what I do or what someone says to me, things won't get better". Try to take into consideration how medication may help you. Try to be open-minded about talking to a mental health professional. Be open-minded to the fact things couldn't possibly get worse simply by talking to someone about how you feel and think.
On the contrary, keeping things in and stuffing them is what brings about depression, to begin with. This is a learning experience, so it will be easier for you to use the new skills you're learning and adapt them to your everyday life.
Shelley Skas, LCPC, is a professional counselor who helps individuals and families using evidence-based therapy programs.