Gen Z Is Breaking 8 Traditions People Raised In The 60s, 70s & 80s Almost Always Followed

Gen Z has decided that many of the traditions older generations lived by, specifically those followed by people who grew up in the '60s, '70s, and '80s, just aren’t relevant anymore.

The young cohort is used to living in a constantly changing world in a way their parents didn’t experience, which has made them feel very comfortable questioning the idea that some things are supposed to be done a certain way. These traditions were some of the first to be thrown out when they came of age.

Advertisement

Gen Z is comfortable breaking these traditions older generations followed without question:

1. They don't believe being successful means finding financial stability

dragana991 from Getty Images via Canva

Members of Gen Z don’t feel like money isn’t important, but an unstable economy and job market have made them rethink whether success is measured by income. They’ve come to value different things that still make them feel rich, but don’t actually boost their bank accounts.

Advertisement

Instead of always chasing the next promotion, they want to feel like they’re making a difference through the work they do and avoid an endless cycle of burnout. Gen Z thinks of success in a more holistic way than people raised in previous decades did, and they’re less likely to settle for any job that provides a paycheck if they know it’s not right for them.

2. They have no interest in owning a lot of stuff

Older folks weren’t all obsessed with materialism, but they did tend to think the best investments they could make were in tangible things they saw and used every day. Young people have started to reject the idea that they need to own a lot of things when they could spend their money on making memories instead.

Many Gen Zers are leaning into prioritizing experiential purchases like concert tickets and travel, and they’re actually feeling much happier because of it. They feel like having more possessions, or nicer ones, just doesn’t compare to the feeling of doing something they’ve dreamed about for years.

Advertisement

3. They are rejecting hustle culture

This age group was raised by parents who were dedicated to their work even if it meant other parts of their lives suffered. They thought the best way to take care of themselves and their families was to maintain job security and make a good living. When this became too stressful, they just pushed through it.

Perhaps because they watched their parents and grandparents live this way, Gen Z has embraced work-life balance in a way no other generation has. They want flexibility, and they have no plans to become burnt out. This makes some people think that they aren’t hard workers, but approaching their jobs in a different way doesn’t affect their work ethic.

4. They don't believe talking about mental health should be taboo

Alena Shekhovtsova from capturenow via Canva

Advertisement

Not that long ago, people refused to talk openly about mental health. The stigma around it even made some folks believe that it was less important than physical health. There’s no way to know how many people suffered in silence because of these attitudes, but Gen Z is making sure they end them.

They’re the generation that is most likely to admit they’re struggling with their mental health, and many of them have been deeply impacted by distressing world events. Because of this, they’re deliberately vulnerable about how they feel and want to make sure no one feels alone in whatever they’re going through.

5. They don't think an active social life is only possible in person

Technically, previous generations weren’t wrong about this one. Having good social connections has been known to make people healthier and even live longer. People raised between the '60s and '80s really had no choice but to learn this firsthand because there was no way for them to interact with one another unless it was in-person or over a call on the home phone.

Advertisement

Things are obviously very different now. Everyone can easily keep up with each other without ever leaving the house through social media and texting. This makes people feel like they’re constantly connected, but it’s not the same. More and more people feel lonely despite having access to virtually the whole world in their hands. This is a tradition that young people will feel the consequences of leaving in the past.

6. They don't conform to the traditional work resume

Back in the day, it was pretty hard for employers to find out much more information about job candidates beyond what they voluntarily shared on their resumes. As social media grew in popularity, companies caught onto the fact that they could use it as a way to screen potential hires for any behavior they would rather not be linked to.

Now, workers have reclaimed the power of social media in the job search by using it to build their personal brands. Sometimes it feels like everyone’s feed is carefully curated to paint them in the best possible light so they can show companies and clients what an asset they would be.

This isn’t always a bad thing, but it does make it feel like everyone needs to act like an influencer. The idea of focusing on things that can be neatly categorized by job experience, skills, and volunteering on a single sheet of paper is a thing of the past.

Advertisement

7. They don't think education should be confined to a classroom

This might shock Gen Zers, but there was a time when learning was considered to be a formal thing that happened almost exclusively in educational institutions. And, if someone wanted to learn a new skill, they actually had to sign up for a class at their local community college.

Now there are so many options to learn legit information from people who know what they’re talking about, whether it’s through a virtual platform for courses, free online classes from a big university, or something like a podcast or video tutorial.

According to data shared by Pew Research Center in 2023, just under half of Americans listen to podcasts. 88% of those listeners did so because they wanted to learn, which shows how diverse and accessible education is now. Some things still require a diploma or degree, but Gen Z has found ways to learn plenty of skills on their own terms.

Advertisement

8. They don't view marriage and family as a top priority

Patricio Ledeill from Pexels via Canva

Getting married and starting a family used to just be the natural next step in adulthood, but Gen Z doesn’t see it that way. Marriage rates reached a new low in 2024, and those who are getting married are doing so when they’re older.

With marriage no longer feeling like a strict requirement, a lot of young people just don’t see the point of it. It’s also hard to justify having kids when many people can’t afford it and aren’t even sure what kind of world they would inherit. Young people aren’t ignoring marriage and family, but they do have very different ideas about them than previous generations did.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.