5 Things People Who Want To Actually Enjoy Their Lives Stop Caring About When They’re On Vacation

When you're on vacation, anything goes. At least, that's how it feels. A recent survey conducted by Talker Research sought to find out Americans' common habits while on vacation. Turns out, most people believe that rules and responsibilities go right out the window.

"The data really shows just how different our mindset becomes the moment vacation starts," said Dana Studebaker, Vice President of Marketing, Consumer Brands at CheapCaribbean Vacations, the company that commissioned the survey. "It’s a real shift into ‘vacation mode,’ a mindset that more and more travelers are leaning into unapologetically."

Here are 5 things that people who actually enjoy their lives stop caring about when they're on vacation:

1. Budgets

CandyRetriever | Shutterstock

According to survey participants, 56% said that budgets don't exist while on vacation. About half also said they try to be frugal, but it's so hard to resist buying that corny t-shirt or a second (or third!) margarita.

Forty-six percent admitted to using more credit than usual when traveling away from home, and 54% said they rarely stick to a budget, even if they plan one. People on vacation tend to take on a more carefree attitude and are willing to spend far more, and there's always the possibility of getting hit with unexpected costs.

Unfortunately, depending on the length of your trip and your destination, taking a laissez-faire attitude towards money isn't always the best way to enjoy yourself. "Expenses can add up quickly on vacation, which is why it’s important to reflect on what your financial priorities are for your travel experience," explained private wealth advisor Kelley Maguire. "Think about your priorities first, so you can strategically align your spending with the experiences that you value most."

2. Social media and work emails

Shine Nucha | Shutterstock

Is there anything better than the feeling of true relaxation or adventure that makes you actually forget that tethered to the phone feeling so many of us are faced with on a daily basis? While on a trip, 1 in 5 Americans (19%) don't check social media at all, and roughly a third don't post on it. Only 26% said they use their devices constantly, meaning that for most people, even their technology gets a little break.

People also don't feel an obligation to respond to emails, texts, or calls when traveling. Sixty-three percent said that returning non-emergency communication is optional, and a third (33%) ignore it altogether. A vacation is valuable time to relax and recharge away from the responsibilities and tasks of everyday life, and you don't get the same effect if your boss or co-workers are emailing you every hour.

3. Calories

Dmytro Sheremeta | Shutterstock

Probably the most relatable behavior from the entire study is the feeling that calories simply don't count when you're on vacation. In fact, 47% of respondents said as much. Sixty-seven percent said they eat out for every single meal, and over half said they snack more on a trip.

Registered dietitian Katie Krieg said this mentality is pretty healthy, actually, and more of us should employ our travel philosophy in real life. She explained, "I think that's the key to not only a healthy relationship with food, but the key to a healthy life." She added, "Have fun. Order these cool adventurous foods that you don't typically get to try. Include some fruits and veggies. And then when you come back from a trip, continue to do the same thing." The truth is, we're all more active physically on vacation because we aren't stuck behind a desk all day. Eat the chocolate croissant for breakfast and anything else you want!

4. The appropriateness of their clothes

Maridav | Shutterstock

You know that shirt you bought that you loved so much, but weren't sure when you would ever have an occasion to wear it? A vacation is the perfect time to bring it out of the closet, according to 54% of respondents. Bold patterns, bright colors, and funky accessories are the norm, so don't be afraid to let your style shine.

On the flip side, nobody will judge you for only wearing your comfiest clothes. Thirty percent said they're happiest wearing comfortable clothes around the clock on vacation. Loungewear, athletic wear, and pajamas are perfectly acceptable if you're not in the mood to dress up.

5. The news

La Famiglia | Shutterstock

Being on vacation is like being in a bubble. The only thing that matters is how early you have to go to the pool to secure prime chairs. The real world simply doesn't exist, and you don't have any intention of keeping up with the news.

Many others feel the same way, and 32% of respondents shared that they don't feel pressure to watch the news or check a news app while on vacation. The world will still be there when you get home, and it's not something you should worry about when you're trying to relax.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.