People Who Are Slowly Losing Their Integrity Usually Say 5 Things In Casual Conversation

Integrity is like the angel on your shoulder when making a decision. When someone starts to lose that inner moral compass, the first sign is in the language they use in casual conversation.

Integrity is the foundation of most relationships. When someone is losing that moral code they have always lived by, the effects are far-reaching. If someone who once believed in always doing the right thing, or at least trying to, suddenly wavers, it's important to notice it so you can lend a hand.

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Things people say when they are slowly losing sight of their values:

1. 'I'm just not good enough'

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When people are unable to follow through on their own promises to others, or even themselves, their self-esteem plummets. Promises are like social contracts between people, and when they are broken, trust and the bond between those two people break further and further.

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A study from 1996 found a strong correlation between integrity and increased self-esteem. The research found that participants who prioritized their integrity demonstrated higher self-esteem levels than those who did not. That means when someone's integrity is wavering, they start losing faith in themselves as well.

2. 'My life stinks'

Having a positive outlook is essential to good mental health. Without integrity, this is really difficult to maintain. With already plummeting self-esteem, people who lose their integrity view their lives through the lens of the people they are letting down and assume the worst about themselves.

A research article from 1999 theorized that when people act in line with their morals and values, their mental health and emotional stability improve. Integrity is tied to morals and values, which is why it's important to pay attention to friends if they start catastrophizing about their lives.

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3. 'Everything has been so crazy lately'

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Not upholding integrity every day contributes to the chaos that creeps into everyday life. Integrity ensures consistency in that everyone knows what is right and what is wrong, what is good and what is bad, and what they should do and what they should not do. When one person in that bubble loses integrity, it breaks the cycle of good.

Tom R. Tyler, author of "Why People Obey the Law," argued in his book that when people collectively adhere to moral and ethical principles, they are contributing to a more stable and healthy community. Collectively committing to integrity promotes trust in a collective.

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4. 'I can't hold down a relationship'

Integrity is one of the most important traits to have in a relationship. If someone lacks integrity, how can another person trust that person to fulfill any promise they make? Integrity is the foundation of trust, and without integrity, trust cannot be built in a relationship.

A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that individuals who do exhibit strong moral and ethical principles are more likely to form stable partnerships. By living their values, not just speaking on them and not acting on them, these individuals are able to show people they may be interested in that they are trustworthy and respectful, without having to say that they are.

5. 'I don't get why they're so upset'

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A lack of integrity bleeds into a lack of empathy. People who lack integrity constantly tell others they'll fulfill promises they have never been able to follow through on. They care more about being perceived badly for not fulfilling their promises than about whether they may have hurt someone or made someone extremely angry by not fulfilling those promises.

People who consistently act with integrity have higher levels of empathy. Empathy enables people to understand the feelings and perspectives of others. Lacking integrity means lacking empathy, and lacking empathy means you are less able to relate to and understand the people you interact with.

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master’s in Literature and Culture, a bachelor’s in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience. Their work is driven by the belief that stories are what make us human.