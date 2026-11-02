People With Highly Intelligent Minds Find 8 Things Weirdly Comforting

Everyone needs to comfort themselves now and again, and the super smart are no exception. The difference lies in what highly intelligent minds find soothing.

One of the downsides to being bright is that social situations, especially around people who don't think quite the same way, can be a little awkward. That's why the things they find comforting might seem a little odd to others. Really, they're just trying to make themselves feel a little less out of place.

Intelligent people find these things weirdly comforting:

1. Researching every restaurant before they agree to go

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Intelligent people love research. In their free time, they are very likely to end up going down a rabbit hole. One minute they are researching the best cat food, and the next, they are trying to solve world hunger.

That's probably why they research every restaurant before they agree to go. It's a little excessive, but it gives them a sense of security when they are feeling a bit anxious.

As the University of Montana noted, "Research allows you to pursue your interests, to learn something new, to hone your problem-solving skills and to challenge yourself in new ways." So, if you're going to invite intelligent people out, give them ample time to check out the scenery; otherwise, the unknown will make them very uncomfortable.

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2. Having a backup plan for the backup plan

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If there's one thing intelligent people can't stop doing, it's overthinking. They might wish they could switch off their brain and relax like everyone else. But because their brains are wired differently, they always find something to analyze. That's probably why they need a backup plan for their backup plan.

When their inevitable anxiety kicks in, they need something to cling to. Call them extra, but planning keeps them sane. The more they think through their options, the more comforted they feel that everything will turn out all right.

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3. Getting someplace early so they can sit in the car for 20 minutes

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Intelligent people hate feeling rushed. Their brains are already running a mile a minute. Their minds are already spiraling through a million scenarios before leaving the house. That's probably why they find it weirdly comforting to get there early and sit in the car for 20 minutes.

That time alone can be oddly comforting. Most people rarely have time to decompress. That's why silence is so comforting. It shuts down our body's physical response to stress.

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4. Making up hypothetical situations so they can solve them

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Intelligent people can be a little dramatic. Despite their high test scores, they're not always as calm and collected as people expect. Their minds need stimulation. That's probably why they imagine hypothetical situations so they can figure out how to solve them. One minute they're locked in, and the next they're stressed out over a zombie apocalypse.

They know it's bizarre, but they're dead serious. If they can't come up with a game plan, their mind won't rest. This is why they need to find ways to ground themselves.

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5. Being the driver on every road trip

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Most people dread driving during a road trip. Sit in a car for hours and deal with traffic? No, thank you. But if you know someone intelligent, congratulations! They insist on driving on every road trip. Really, it's all about control.

As long as they can drive at their own speed, they don't care. They'll gladly be behind the wheel because it allows them to control the environment.

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6. Having a messy desk

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Messy desks seem like they would make thinking more difficult. But while most people hate messes, highly intelligent people are built different. Call them weird, but messy desks are oddly satisfying.

That's probably because messy people tend to be more creative and intelligent. So, the next time you try to clean up their workspace, don't bother. They won't just mess it up again. They'll probably be irritated and find it difficult to find anything.

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7. Talking to themselves

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If there's one thing intelligent people love doing, it's talking to themselves. Even though they know it might look weird if anyone heard them, intelligent people don't care.

Talking to yourself boosts memory and enhances focus and concentration. That's why smart people refuse to be quiet. Their minds already struggle to shut down. So, if talking to themselves helps quiet their raging thoughts, so be it.

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8. Procrastinating on assignments

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Deep down, they know they shouldn't procrastinate. The early bird gets the worm, after all. But still, this doesn't stop smart people from finding procrastination on assignments weirdly enjoyable. Even if it's stressful, scrambling at the last minute thrills them.

That's probably why a study published in the Journal of Research in Psychology found that high-IQ people procrastinate more. It likely gives them the mental stimulation they need.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.