People With Big Hearts But Really Bad Attitudes Tend To Say 6 Things When They're Feeling Sad For Themselves

People with big hearts are loving and patient with everyone but themselves, and can develop a bad attitude because of it.

They're so forgiving of others but are very hard on themselves. When they're feeling particularly sad about where they are in life, they say certain things that can make other people think they're looking for sympathy.

People with big hearts and a bad attitude say these phrases when they're feeling sorry for themselves

1. 'I'm not good enough'

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It's hard for people with big hearts to believe they're good enough, especially when they have a bad attitude. They believe everyone else around them is wonderful and want to give as much of themselves as possible.

It's incredibly sweet, until they can't give that love to themselves because of their negativity. People like this often engage in self-defeating talk. They say "I'm not good enough," hoping other people will try to lift their confidence.

2. 'I could never...'

Compassionate people don't always think highly of themselves despite how they feel about others. When they say "I could never...", whether it's about taking a risk or getting their dream job, it's because they don't believe in themselves enough.

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Their attitude makes them risk averse, meaning they won't take chances. They don't try new things because they think they won't succeed at it, instead of working to improve certain skills.

3. 'This is so hard'

These people tend to be everyone else's cheerleader. But because they feel sad about themselves, they lead with a defeatist attitude, telling anyone who will listen, "this is so hard."

If they don't succeed right away, they don't want to continue. It's embarrassing for them to fail in front of others, even those who believe in their capabilities. They catastrophize things, and it can prolong their bad thoughts.

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4. 'I don't know what to do'

Friends and family, even colleagues or acquaintances, come to these people because of their kind-hearted nature. But they also won't seek out help or support the same way.

Instead, they'll claim "I don't know what to do," as if they don't have plenty of paths to choose from. They have a bad, pessimistic attitude, making them unwilling to take action.

5. 'No, it's not good'

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When someone has a bad attitude, they often think in black and white, good and bad. They may have a big heart of compassion, but their thinking is skewed.

They'll use a phrase like this for any outcome they face. If a project at work is only 99% good, it's a failure. If they made a meal but forgot an optional ingredient, they refuse to serve it.

They can't see the beauty in learning and growing because their thoughts are so polarized. That's part of negative self-talk, and it's unfair for them to treat themselves so poorly.

6. 'I just feel like a failure'

Someone with a bad attitude but a big heart bases their failures on how others perceive them. They'll say "I feel like a failure" because they're too worried about what everyone else thinks.

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Because of this, any small inconveniences make them feel bad about themselves. Even if the people they love attempt to lift them up or offer encouragement, they simply can't get out of their own way.

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.