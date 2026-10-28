Gen Z Usually Does 4 Things In Casual Conversation That Make People Feel Genuinely Heard

Gen Z gets a lot of criticism from older generations for not knowing how to interact properly, but is that true? In reality, this generation feels good about their social skills, and they've got good reason to!

They may have a communication style that some people don’t understand, but that doesn't make it objectively bad. In fact, some of their quirks actually really help people feel heard.

4 things Gen Zers do in casual conversation that make people feel genuinely heard:

1. They use words that prove how engaged they are

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A lot of people probably do a double-take when they hear Gen Zers interject words like "bet" or “no way” and “shut up” into the middle of a conversation. It sounds like they’re just using generational slang that can get annoying, but there’s actually something deeper going on.

When someone says something surprising and a Gen Zer responds with, “Wait, what?” it shows how engaged they are in the conversation. Those seemingly random exclamations mean they’re listening, and they come up right when the other person is expecting them.

Professor of psychological and brain sciences Thalia Wheatley, PhD, compares conversations to a dance that each participant is expected to keep up with. Words like these that feel distinctly Gen Z let the other person know they’re talking to someone who’s actually paying attention.

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Of course, if someone refuses to take the Gen Z communication style seriously just because the words seem casual, that's on them. After all, Gen Z is showing up authentically, and that's what counts.

2. They relate through negative language

Gen Z has also been known to slip in words like “no” and “that’s crazy” and even "stop" as reactions to whatever the person they’re talking to is saying. That doesn’t mean they’re a bunch of pessimists though. Instead, it’s how they show they agree.

This is like the Gen Z equivalent of a baby boomer saying "is that so?" or "my word!". It still sounds informal and fits them well, but it also lets people know they’re on the same page. That helps them build a connection with each other that’s really hard to find in today’s world.

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3. They swear pretty frequently

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Older people might find fault with Gen Z’s use of obscene language, but it’s normal for most generations of young people to swear more when they’re younger compared to the older folks in their lvies. Some do agree that swearing is more common now though, and they don’t think it’s always a good thing.

Using swear words does come down to everyone’s personal preferences. Some people won’t feel heard if a Gen Zer swears while talking to them. But for others, especially those around the same age, it will feel like they have a deep connection.

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It’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but swearing can bring people together in certain situations and make short acquaintances feel like solid relationships.

4. They each have their own unique way of speaking

Maybe the most important thing to remember is that Gen Z doesn’t all speak the same way. There are definitely certain trends Gen Z sticks to as a group, just like any other generation, but they don’t all sound the same.

That means they aren’t constantly using slang or making references other age groups won’t understand. Each member of the generation is an individual with their own habits and preferences. Some might sound classically Gen Z while others feel like old souls.

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This gives them the ability to tailor their conversations to the person they’re speaking to. They know how to interact with different people instead of treating everyone the same. They’re actually pretty interesting, despite popular opinion, and are great at showing up for their loved ones whenever needed, and isn't that what matters most?

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.