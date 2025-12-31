The best way to kick off New Year's Day on the right foot is to actively avoid any activities that might invite bad luck into our lives. We're all trying to go into 2026 with the best energy possible, which means breaking out the vision boards and setting our intentions and goals. Just remember: inviting in only good energy means avoiding anything that might invite in the bad.

While some follow superstitious rituals, like blowing cinnamon into your home and eating 12 grapes under a table, there are also bad luck habits we should avoid altogether. It's about attracting good luck and happiness, rather than inviting in struggle and loss.

Advertisement

Here are 5 things that are considered bad luck on New Year's Day:

1. Having a cut or open wound

BLACKDAY | Shutterstock

It seems that starting the new year with any kind of cut or open wound should be something people avoid entirely. Ancient Chinese teachings warn that blood on New Year's Day is linked with struggle and bad energy. It's said to bring a lot of misfortune your way in the coming new year.

Advertisement

Having an open wound on the first day of the year could be a signal that energy is leaking out rather than being protected. Rather than going into the new year with a mindset that you want to be healed, you're beginning this new chapter with pain. It doesn't mean that you need to magically heal all of your cuts and wounds before tomorrow, but just try to avoid being clumsy while you're out celebrating.

2. Do not shower

Showering could be seen as inviting bad luck into your life. It can symbolize washing away the good luck or opportunities expected to come your way and meant for you. It might sound dramatic and a bit uncomfortable, because no one enjoys sitting in their filth all day, but that's why you should prioritize showering the night before.

Considering water is usually associated with money in Chinese cultures, it's not a good thing to do on January 1 because you are literally washing that good fortune down the drain. You want to preserve your blessings and ensure that you're giving yourself the best chance to have an abundant 2026.

Advertisement

3. Do not wash clothes or bedding

Coming from an old wives' tale, people are encouraged to wash all of their clothes and bedding on New Year's Eve, before ringing in 2026. Not only can it bring bad fortune to do it on New Year's Day, but according to astrologist Tiffany Berry, you could also be "washing away a family member," and bringing unexpected loss into your family.

New Year's Day should be about relaxing and setting intentions, so nothing should be cleaned on that day. That also includes cleaning your actual house as well and even avoiding taking out the trash, as it can all symbolize bad luck and misfortune.

Advertisement

4. Do not argue or get into a fight with anyone

You never want to set the wrong tone for the new year, and because of that, you should avoid getting into conflict with anyone. While avoiding conflict is difficult to control, New Year's Day is the one moment in the year when making the effort will be worth it. Starting the year with any kind of tension means that it might follow you in the months ahead.

Rather than surrounding yourself with peace and unity, you're putting yourself in a position where the energy you give out comes right back to you. You'll find that you may have nothing but conflict happening in your life if you engage in any sort of argument, disagreement, or fight with someone.

5. Do not wear any black

While black is considered a classic color, especially for New Year's Eve or day celebrations, you should try to avoid the color altogether. Black is a color strongly associated with grief and misfortune, meaning that you could be inviting that kind of energy into your life if you wear it. Instead, people should gravitate toward lighter, happier colors.

Colors like red, yellow, or even gold are believed to bring abundance and happiness into your life. Since New Year's Day is all about fresh starts and a clean slate, wearing black feels counterintuitive to that. The idea is to visually align yourself with the kind of year that you want to have, and all of us can agree that we want a year full of celebrations, success, and above all, contentment.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.