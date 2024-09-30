Fed-Up Teacher Says They Feel ‘Much Better’ Letting Students Fail — ‘I Refuse To Carry That Cross’

With so much on their plates beyond lesson plans, teachers are often tasked with deciding just how much they can handle from their students, and what takes things a step too far.

One teacher shared that they've struggled emotionally, caring too deeply about their students and they've reached a breaking point. In order to stay in the profession they are now willing to let some of them “fall through the cracks.” In this case, it means being okay with letting students fail.

Advertisement

A fed-up teacher has given up on reaching every single student.

One teacher shared their frustration with the profession on Reddit and explained the new leaf they are turning over this year as they return to the classroom after a difficult time.

pixelshot | Canva Pro

Advertisement

“Last school I was at, the principal was a stickler, and she wanted all students (100%) engaged with learning,” they shared. “If she walked past the classroom and saw even one student on [their] cell phone, she would call me out on it.”

The pressure to have every student fully engaged became too much for them.

The teacher revealed that a micromanaging principal at their former school had them overworked and struggling mentally.

“I became so burnt out with the daily power struggles with the students that I had a mental breakdown,” they stated.

Advertisement

This year, it was time for a fresh start. “I moved schools and told myself that I would only go back for one year, if I didn’t have to put up with any of that crap,” they explained.

This turned out to be the best possible decision for them. They continued, “My current principal is less micromanaging, so I feel more liberated. You want to spend the entire class playing video games, scrolling your phone and hanging out in the bathroom, it’s on you.”

They explained that, after what they had been through, they had to take a more relaxed approach to teaching and life in the classroom.

Max Fischer | Pexels

Advertisement

“I am absolutely done with being the bathroom, cell phone, absence, and procrastination police,” they said. “Fail the class for all I care. The parents can check the electronic grade book.”

That led them to their next point. “And no, I am not spending my time post-contract emailing and arguing with them,” they said firmly. “And no, I am not responding to emails at the end of the semester [expletive] about, ‘How can I bring my grade up?’ Go [expletive] to admin.”

The teacher said being okay with kids failing has helped them immensely, and they are no longer contemplating quitting.

“My blood pressure doesn’t go up, and I am in a much better mood with the 80% of students who want to be there,” they stated. “I am also so much more excited about the content and lesson plans, and I think my enthusiasm transfers over to students.”

Advertisement

They ended their post by explaining that, ultimately, they have found that who passes and fails is not their responsibility.

Katerina Holmes | Pexels

“Moral of the story is don’t let 10% of your bad apples spoil your entire class or career,” they said. “Part of what is making teaching so untenable is this unrealistic mythology that teachers are supposed to save everyone, and if the child fails, it is somehow the teacher’s fault.”

Advertisement

“I refuse to carry that cross,” they continued. “I spend my time planning engaging lessons, and if the kid refuses to raise a pencil, I really don’t give a [expletive].”

This teacher’s attitude goes against what is common in education now.

These days, it has become commonplace for students to be promoted to the next grade no matter what. Some say it is because grade retention is bad for students. Others wield it like a participation trophy.

According to EdSource, “A growing chorus of critics over the past two decades, including President Obama, have urged schools to end ‘social promotion,’ the practice of passing failing students onto the next grade.”

Advertisement

This teacher’s apathy for students who choose to fail may just be the answer to the problem of social promotion. If you feel you have no stake in them passing or failing, then does it really matter either way?

Perhaps letting go of control slightly and allowing for more accountability would benefit everyone.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.