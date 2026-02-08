Kindergarten Teacher Calls Fake Immigration Hotline To Ask About Getting Her Student's Parents Deported

In a TikTok video, a content creator and comedian named Ben Palmer created a fake immigration hotline where a kindergarten teacher called to ask about getting the parents of one of her students deported.

Since creating the fake hotline, he's received quite a few calls from people asking about the process for getting someone they know deported. Seeming to make the biggest impact on viewers, however, was the teacher, who was so adamant about her stance that, even when faced with Palmer repeating her words and phrases almost verbatim, she couldn't see the error of her ways.

A teacher called a fake immigration hotline to ask about getting her student's parents deported.

Palmer started his video, "I have my own hotline for reporting illegal immigrants, and people call it, thinking that it's legitimate. I talked to a kindergarten teacher that wants to deport the parents of a kindergartener at her school, and it looks like they have a child who was born in New York, which makes them an American citizen."

Sharing the recording from the call, Palmer confirmed with the teacher that she was looking to have them deport the parents and leave the child, which she confirmed. She explained that it was "odd" that the parents were even there at all, and since she's a teacher at the school, she had looked up the files on the student and the parents.

"I looked them up in our files, and I was like, oh, she was born in Honduras, and he's born in El Salvador. So right there, it's like, okay, maybe I'm on the right path, you know? They drop off their kid every day," the kindergarten teacher told Palmer.

She argued that 'illegal immigrants' are taking resources from American citizens.

Palmer, pretending to be an immigration officer, attempted to prove just how absurd this teacher's argument was. He pointed out that the student was most likely between the ages of five and six, since he was in kindergarten, which meant his parents had been in the country for at least half a decade. He questioned whether she was truly trying to remove them, despite the fact that they clearly had a life here and a child to care for.

"Are you questioning me on this or what?" the kindergarten teacher responded, slightly picking up on the fact that it might not even be a real hotline. "No, I'm just writing this down for my own personal notes. Teaches at school, wants kindergarten child's parents deported."

"You make it sound terrible," the kindergarten teacher laughed. Palmer rebutted, insisting that he was only "writing down" the things that she was saying to him. She even attempted to justify her beliefs, claiming that Hispanics aren't normally around in the part of town where she lives, hinting at the fact that they "didn't belong."

The ICE has separated thousands of migrant families.

Federal officers have been detaining tens of thousands of asylum-seekers and migrants. Detainees are usually moved repeatedly, then deported, or held in poor conditions for weeks or months before asking to go home, according to PBS. Since November, the federal government has been holding an average of more than 66,000 people, the most on record.

Trump's entire campaign for his second term was based on the fact that he would be deporting the "worst of the worst." However, immigrants with no criminal record are now the largest group in U.S. immigration detention. Instead, families have been ripped apart and children as young as 5-years-old have been taken by ICE agents.

In an interview with the Associated Press, three families separated by migration enforcement in recent months admitted that their dreams of better, freer lives had clashed with Washington's new immigration policy, and their existence is anguished without knowing if they will see their loved ones again. And there are definitely so many more stories of families facing the same horror.

