Teacher Of 7 Years Asks How She's Supposed To Live On Such A Low Salary — 'I Have Never Been This Financially Stressed'

It’s no secret that teachers’ wages are significantly low, with the average salary in the U.S. being around $68,469.

Despite the crucial role the profession plays in the development of future generations, their pay sadly does not reflect their value to society, resulting in the majority of teachers taking on additional part-time and seasonal jobs to support themselves.

One ‘financially stressed’ teacher took to Reddit to ask for advice on how to sufficiently support herself.

The 28-year-old educator is going into her seventh year of teaching but is severely concerned about how to support herself financially.

"I'm a single person and don't have anyone to share/split costs with," she wrote in her post, explaining that rent, car payments, bills, and groceries add up fast.

While the idea of going into the teaching profession and having summers off might seem appealing on the surface, it’s not the reality for many teachers. More often than not, in order to pay bills during summer vacations, teachers resort to summer jobs.

The teacher admitted that she just finished teaching a summer school session and is now seeking another source of income until the next school year begins. She has even donated plasma to get extra cash.

“I have an interview coming up for a part-time job at the Y in the Kids Corner for an absolutely measly $12/hr,” she wrote. “I know it's bad but I need something flexible that will understand that I can work more hours during the summer and substantially less, if not at all, during the school year.”

She also expressed interest in bartending or serving, as these tipped roles can pay well. “I'm not against it but I just have no experience and don't have the extra funds to even get my bartender's license,” she added.

Feeling out of options, she asked other teachers how they managed to sustain themselves.

“I have never been this financially stressed,” she wrote. “I feel sick to my stomach at all times. Inflation has finally caught up to my pitiful salary that was keeping me comfortable at first.”

As prices continue to rise, wages stay stagnant, making it exponentially difficult for the working class to make ends meet. She added that her gross salary is considered too high for her to qualify to receive EBT.

Reddit users suggested better-paying side jobs she could consider, such as working as a waitress, barista, lifeguard, tutor, or nanny.

Another teacher mentioned he makes an extra $400 a month selling resources and lessons on the Teachers Pay Teachers (TPT) marketplace. He also recommended the woman look into coaching at her school, which pays around $27 an hour at his.

Many Reddit users advised that the fastest way to generate additional income is through service industry jobs, as they don’t typically require much experience and can pay better than many other professions. They also advised the teacher to look into additional paid opportunities her school offers.

While there are myriad options for teachers to grow their income, one thing most teachers in the forum related to was their never-ending grind to make more money and the lack of free time.

“I never had time for myself, but the bills never take a day off, right?” one person wrote. “Teaching has got to be one of the only careers that requires an advanced degree (in many states) and also requires having a second job. It's ludicrous,” another user shared.

The teacher candidly shared what her next plans are to prolong her income.

Currently living in a single-bedroom apartment with her dog, she is considering either finding a roommate after her lease is up or moving back to her parent’s house.

“It might be socially embarrassing but I'm really considering asking my parents if I can very cheaply rent my old bedroom from them,” she wrote. “A year or two with basically no rent is the only thing I can think of to even get my feet underneath me right now.”

After some other Reddit users shared how making the transition to teach overseas eliminated their money concerns, she said she’ll potentially consider this option in the future for better-paying opportunities.

In essence, teachers are dealing with an abundance of struggles, from gaining control over their classrooms to figuring out how they are going to pay rent when summertime comes around.

While part-time jobs are always available, they should not be the norm for the teaching community. As more individuals come together to advocate for living wages for teachers, we can only hope this unjust reality changes for the better.

