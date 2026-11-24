If your cat does something naughty, like knocking down a vase just because it was breakable, they might not care that they did it, but they do care that it upset their favorite person.

That's because they are able to understand their owner's reaction to their behavior. When they know their owner is upset, cats actually dol try their best to say sorry.

5 adorable ways cats apologize when they think their owner is upset with them:

1. They stare at you and give you slow blinks

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You may have caught your cat staring at you from time to time. When you stare back at them, they might slowly blink a few times before walking away. This is one of the ways cats communicate.

By blinking at you slowly, your cat is telling you that they trust you and love you. You may still be bothered by their behavior, but they still see you as their friend and companion.

2. They rub their head against you or give you a good headbutt

After doing something wrong, your cat may rub their face against you a lot. They might rub it against your leg or against your hand. They may even give you a headbutt if you're not reacting.

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Mikel Maria Delgado, a certified cat behavior consultant and animal behaviorist, says when your cat rubs against you, “they’re letting you know you are part of their circle.” By rubbing their head against you to leave their scent, they’re showing affection and letting you know you’re like family to them. They’re reminding you that they still love you even when you’re annoyed with them.

3. They'll try to groom you

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Cats groom themselves on a regular basis. It’s a way to remove any extra fur and to clean off any dirt that lingers on them.

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When your cat grooms you after doing something wrong, they could be trying to bond with you and show fondness. According to Cats Protection behavior officer Daniel Cummings, your cat may be trying to show affection and be friendly when they start licking you. It’s a way for them to form a closer bond with you after upsetting you.

4. They make biscuits on you

Many owners may have experienced their cats kneading or making biscuits. They may knead a fluffy blanket or knead their owners while being petted.

When they knead you, it could be another way for them to show affection. While it may feel uncomfortable due to their claws, they’re just trying to express their love after a stressful moment.

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5. They cuddle up with you even if it's not something they usually do

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Some cats are more affectionate than others. Their genetics and socialization play a big part in this. Regardless of how naturally affectionate your cat is or isn’t, they tend to still want to bond and be close to their owners.

If your cat becomes sweet and loving after upsetting you, they may just want you to forgive them. They might try to sleep next to you or try to lie in your lap. They just want to make you happy.

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Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.