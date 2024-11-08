Survey Says The Second Best Seat On A Plane Isn't Even In First Class — And Most Travelers Would Pay Extra To Get It

Those of us who often rely on air travel know that your seat on the plane can make or break a flight. The difference between a window seat in an exit row and a middle seat near the bathroom is astronomical.

A recent survey conducted by Upgraded Points asked 3,100 U.S. flyers which seats on a plane they would most prefer. While the top choice was a seat in the first-class cabin, one specific seat in the economy class came in a close second.

According to the survey, the second best seat on a plane is a window seat in the economy class bulkhead row.

Respondents were given a Boeing 737-800 seat map and asked to pick their top seating choices. First-class seat 1A was the obvious top choice for most people due to its extra legroom, easy access to restrooms, and window view.

Surprisingly, a close runner-up was seats 7A and 7F in the economy class bulkhead row.

Bulkhead rows on planes refer to the row of seats directly behind a physical partition, otherwise known as the “bulkhead.” These partitions separate different classes, like economy from business, and have extra legroom since there is not a row directly in front of them.

According to the survey, most fliers who opt for these seats are families with young children.

The seats provide additional legroom and easy access to the overhead bins to load and unload their carry-on bags.

Since there aren’t any seats in front of the bulkhead rows, passengers do not have to worry about others reclining back in their seats. They also come with priority boarding and deboarding and are often among the first to receive in-flight beverage and food services.

Due to the benefits of these seats, airlines often charge passengers extra to book them. On flights such as Delta and American, they generally start at $20 more than a regular economy seat.

Still, the additional cost does not deter some passengers who will gladly pay whatever it takes to secure these comfortable seats, especially families and passengers with mobility issues.

In fact, the survey found that 60% of passengers would be willing to pay extra to ensure they could pick their seat when purchasing their ticket because, as most fliers know, often the seat you want is not the seat you get.

FamVeld | Shutterstock

A few other factors impacted passengers' preferred seats.

Whether a seat is by the window, in the middle of a row, or on the aisle also influenced respondents' choices in the survey. 66.6% preferred a window seat, 31.7% opted for an aisle seat, and just 1.7% preferred the middle seat.

Legroom is also an important factor for many fliers, with 41% of respondents willing to sit in the exit row seats due to their additional legroom.

If one lesson is clear, it's that comfort and convenience are big concerns for fliers when it comes to choosing seats.

No one — especially those on a long-haul flight — wants to put themselves in a position where they will be uncomfortable for the majority of their trip.

And let's face it, even if you're lucky enough to score the perfect seat, being comfortable on a plane is a stretch. Perhaps it's better to simply say, not miserable.

So, the next time you’re booking a flight, consider skipping the first-class seats and saving some money. Bulkhead rows might not be as luxurious, but they can save you some cash without feeling like a squished sardine in a flying tin can.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.