This Is The Best City To Retire In, According To Survey

From the minute people start their career journey, it's normal to start dreaming of retirement. Within those dreams is finding the perfect place that offers quality of life and financial freedom. Most individuals want to be somewhere that feels like a 24/7 vacation, with constant sunshine and maybe a few beaches close by.

A survey revealed the best city in the U.S. to retire.

In a survey by U.S. News & World Report, researchers compiled the 2025 Best Places to Retire rankings using statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to evaluate 150 cities across the United States. They also surveyed those nearing retirement age (45 to 59) and those of retirement age (60 or older), and found that there's actually one city that is quite desirable amongst those ready to retire.

U.S. News & World Report declared Naples, Florida, the best city for retirees. And while the sunny vacation spot sounds like a dream location to retire to, it's not the most affordable place to live, regardless of its ranking.

While the city has a high cost of living, the community makes up for it.

"Despite its higher cost of living, the benefits of a resource-rich community tend to balance the financial aspects," explained Christopher Norman, a board-certified geriatric nurse practitioner with the National Council on Aging. "In other words, you might get what you pay for. The city’s excellent health care, beautiful beaches, and numerous activities contribute to its appeal for retirees."

In an interview with Reader's Digest, PJ Smith, the owner of Naples Golf to Golf Real Estate explained that those familiar with Naples' vibrant community that is marketed for retirees definitely belongs as the top city. "While the cost of living is on the higher side, Naples’s benefits, including no state income tax and world-class health care, make it an appealing choice," she said.

Those tax benefits are actually significant. According to travel site Far & Wide, "Naples residents pay no state income tax, no estate or inheritance tax, and retirees get exemptions on Social Security and pension income." Those financial benefits seem to offset the cost of living in the city, and combined with the healthcare benefits, it becomes a city you don't exactly have to leave for any reason.

Naples is considered one of the best cities for a high quality of life and services tailored to older people. On top of its great healthcare, Naples is also fairly close to the beach. Retirees are able to have a view of the ocean, lake, or river, which can drastically help with mental health. It's even good to fall asleep to the sound of the waves and water.

Naples has a good housing market to match its relaxed lifestyle.

While the cost of living is quite high in the city, many of the perks make up for the cost. The city's cultural charm and neighborly atmosphere give it character that makes it feel like a vacation spot.

"Naples is known to have a robust housing market, with a variety of options ranging from luxury condos to charming single-family homes to megamansions. Naples’s higher cost of living might surprise some readers, but its unmatched quality of life balances that factor for many retirees," Smith said.

Despite how coveted retirement in Naples is, a significant number of Americans will likely be unable to retire, and therefore, most will probably not be able to move to a sunny and relaxing location.

Only a small number of Americans have money saved up for retirement.

In a study published by Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research, researchers found that many financial and lifestyle obstacles stand in the way of Americans' retirement plans. Half of the nation's working households will not have enough money to maintain their standard of living once in retirement.

Millions of households will have to cut back on both luxuries and necessities in order to even hope to retire. In some cases, the study found, retirees may not be able to enjoy some of the same things that brought them happiness in their working years. They might have to go out for dinner less often, for example, or they may no longer be able to travel. While Naples might be the most desirable city for many retirees to settle down in, it's definitely not the most affordable.

