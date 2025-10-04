Survey Finds There Is One Physical Sign Of Aging People Fear Most, And It Isn't Wrinkles

The fact is, we all age. Somewhere along the way, we got off track and forgot just how beautiful, healthy aging can be. That doesn't mean that changes to our physical appearance aren't jarring, however. As it turns out, though, it's not the wrinkles or even the sagging skin that have most people thinking about medical intervention when it comes to looking their best. A study conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Doctor's Best found that there's actually one physical sign of aging feared above all else, and surprisingly, it isn't wrinkles.

Although public sentiment is slowly changing, for now, most people feel like aging and beauty go together about as well as orange juice and toothpaste. However, the desire for Botox and fillers might be on the decline.

The physical sign of aging that people fear most is hair loss.

In a survey of 2,000 adults, researchers aimed to investigate how people perceive their appearance and aging. Of those who noticed the first signs of aging, an estimated 42% reported experiencing a significant drop in self-esteem due to hair loss.

The fear of hair loss is more prominent in younger generations. Nearly half of Gen Z respondents (47%) stated hair loss as a top fear of aging, above wrinkles or weight gain.

Those who have experienced hair loss described how it has negatively impacted their lives.

The survey found that 51% of respondents said hair loss has negatively impacted their dating lives, while 35% reported it’s made them less confident in social settings and even at work (27%). While hair loss has long been thought of as something that only affects men as they get older, the emotional fallout seems to exist for women as well.

A little over half of women who’ve experienced hair loss (51%) said they’ve hidden thinning hair out of embarrassment. To combat hair loss, supplements seem to be a popular option for people. Sixty-eight percent (68%) of people experiencing hair loss have already turned to or are considering turning to supplements.

Despite the supplements, people still reported feeling emotional turmoil because of their hair loss. Three in four adults (75%) said it would be emotionally difficult to lose their hair completely, with women more likely than men to feel this way (82% vs. 66%). On top of that, two-thirds of adults (67%) consider their hair key to how they see themselves. Among younger generations, that figure increases, with nearly 80% of Gen Z and millennials considering hair an essential part of their identity.

"Hair loss is more than just a cosmetic concern; it affects confidence, relationships, and sense of self," said Katie Lucas, CMO for Doctor’s Best. "Our research shows that nearly half of adults experience a real emotional impact when their hair thins, with women in particular feeling pressured to hide hair changes. Understanding and addressing these experiences is essential to supporting overall well-being for consumers seeking hair growth support."

Most women have even worried about aging to the point where they'll turn down social invitations for fear of being 'shunned.'

According to a survey by Luvly, a face yoga, skincare, and wellness company, 12% of 2,000 women aged 30 and above admitted to fearing that getting old would lead to societal neglect, and 11% feared it would lead to loneliness and isolation. Over half, 66%, of the women reported that dating became more difficult with age.

One in 10 women called dating impossible, and one in four had declined a social invitation because they felt they looked old. Forty-one percent of women even said aging affects their mental health, with some saying it contributes to their anxiety or depression.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to look your best at any age, but it's also high time that we stopped expecting women, especially, to never look a day over 30. Every grey hair on your head and line on your face is a testament to a life well lived. They are beautiful, and so are you. Aging is a blessing; we need to start treating it that way.

