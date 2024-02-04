This Sunday Night Routine Will Set You Up For A Successful Week

High living costs and the need for many Americans to work multiple jobs make achieving financial success seemingly impossible.

Luckily, financial activist Dash Kennedy shares some great tips to help set us up for financial success every Sunday.

7 Things To Do Sunday Night To Set The Stage For A Successful Week

1. Clean out your purse or wallet.

According to Kennedy, The first step to your financial routine is to clean out your purse. Cleaning out your purse can make meeting your financial obligations a whole lot easier.

Whether it's keys, pads, credit cards, debit cards, or receipts — each item helps get you through the week. And when your purse is a mess, your life is a mess.

So, start your week right by decluttering your purse on Sundays.

2. Check your account balances.

Have you ever spent money only to find out you had less than expected? This is a common mistake many of us make and can be the reason why you're not meeting your financial goals.

"Don't assume you have the money until you check your account," states Kennedy. This is not only a huge mistake, but it can cause a huge amount of stress down the road.

Money problems can lead to:

Stress and anxiety

Depression

Low self-esteem

Guilt and shame

Sleeping issues

If you struggle with this breaking this habit, start by focusing on what you can control rather than what you can't. Discuss your money obligations with a free service.

Include healthy habits like meditation and exercise to help reduce your anxiety and clear your mind.

3. Review your weekly expenses.

After you check your account, review weekly expenses. "Check if you've stayed within your budget or need to make any adjustments for this week," writes Kennedy.

Prioritize what's crucial and then make room for the rest. However, if you struggle with this know that you aren't alone.

According to researcher Merlyn Holkar, “Different mental health problems are associated with a wide range of cognitive and psychological problems, which can fundamentally affect a person’s ability to manage their finances.”

If you have ADHD, you may have difficulty concentrating which can affect your budgeting.

Luckily many banks offer tools to help manage your expenses. "Tools such as jam-jarring and bill reminders can help you meet your financial obligations", writes Holkar.

4. Schedule bill payments.

Speaking of reminders, it could be easier to set up an automatic pay system if you're too busy. After all, it's easy to forget to pay a bill if your schedule is constantly jam-packed.

"To avoid late fees try setting up these systems," writes Kennedy.

However, setting up these systems doesn't mean neglecting your money. On Sundays check to see where your money has gone and how much money was taken out.

Then calculate next week's bills and change your budget if necessary. Remember, staying on top of your money is key to financial success.

5. Set weekly financial goals.

"What are your money goals for the upcoming week? How much do you want to spend and how much do you want to save? Do you plan to invest any money the following week?" Kennedy asks.

Asking these questions can help paint a clearer picture of how to set up your finances.

"Struggling to create a schedule? Try budgeting on a spreadsheet," writes suggests Khan Academy. Input your income for the month and place your financial obligations first. Any leftover money should be used for investments, savings, and wants.

If you don't feel like using a spreadsheet, try using an app instead. Apps like Personal Capital or Mint can help track your budget.

6. Plan tomorrow’s spending.

Panning daily can help meet your financial obligations. And for people who get anxious easily, this is your best bet to stay on top of things.

Kennedy explains, “If you have expenses for the next day (e.g. groceries, transportation), make sure you have funds allocated. Get cash out of the ATM if you need it.”

Keeping money on the side for your daily expenses will cause less stress and better financial spending.

7. Say positive affirmations

Keeping a positive mindset is crucial for financial success. According to psychologist Marney A. White, “Regular repetition of affirming statements about yourself can encourage your brain to take these positive affirmations as fact.”

Positive affirmations can also help us relax and destress — which can instill faith within ourselves.

It can also help prevent self-sabotaging thoughts, says White.

By using these seven tips you stay on top of your financial goals and create financial success!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.