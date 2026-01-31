Having a soul pet is honestly about much more than affection, even though it's definitely part of it. It's about the way an animal seemingly shows up in your life and guides you through the hard times.

The relationship you nurture with your pet makes them feel like so much more than a companion. It feels like a bond that's hard to explain but full of absolute love and adoration.

When life feels uncertain, a soul pet has a way of bringing much more light and life to the mundane. There are definitely some signs that you may not even be aware of, but exist, that let you know that you not only have a soul pet but that they're there to help guide you through the struggles you might be facing.

Advertisement

Here are 3 subtle signs you've met your soul pet who is destined to guide you through hard times:

1. You have a soul bond connection

Cultura Creative | Shutterstock

This feeling is usually unlike anything you might've experienced with another pet or even another person. There's just this immediate sense of recognition, as if something has clicked within your heart the second you meet them. You may even feel emotional or overwhelmed the first time they land in your presence.

Advertisement

In a poll of 2,000 U.S. pet owners, an estimated 53% believe their pet knows them better than anyone else in their life, including their best friends, family members, or even their significant others. Nearly half (45%) tell all their deepest secrets to their pets, and 72% swear their pet can tell exactly what they’re feeling.

Some people would describe the feeling as an instant bond. It just feels natural and hard to deny. There's no need to force the connection, since it's already there.

2. They came into your life before a big transition

Sometimes a pet doesn't just enter your life randomly. They were actually meant to join you to help you through something you are unaware of.

Advertisement

You might adopt them on a whim or rescue them without really expecting it. At the time, it might feel like luck, but eventually you realize it was almost divine. Like an intervening force planned it all.

Whether it's a career change that's causing you to move, a hard time in your love life, or even grief, a pet that enters your life during these rough patches often becomes the thing that brings you comfort. They give your life meaning when things feel unstable and uncertain. Their presence just makes everything feel like it's going to be alright.

3. They help you process grief or loss

Grief has a way of making it hard to function. During an intense personal loss, your soul pet becomes the anchor in the storm and gives you a reason to get back into a routine. They're not asking you how you're doing or rushing you to feel better.

Advertisement

fast-stock | Shutterstock

Instead, they stay by your side through it all. A 2021 study actually found that pets are better at grief support and healing than humans.

Pets are also the best medicine when it comes to boosting their owners' mood and helping them through depressive episodes and feelings of anxiety. They might stick closer than usual and follow you from room to room because they can sense that you need them.

Advertisement

There's no denying that, whether through the cat distribution system or just a regular adoption, the animals we share our lives with often find us when we need them. Here's hoping we can offer them just a sliver of the joy they give us every day.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.