Misogyny and gender bias are deeply ingrained in our culture. As such, it may seem impossible to make any real change; however, not every act has to be revolutionary to make a difference.

Microfeminism describes small but meaningful actions that uplift women in our patriarchal society. Women all over the internet shared examples that may seem negligible but actually wield significant power

Here are 8 subtle acts of microfeminism that seem insignificant but wield great power:

1. Address letters and paperwork to women first.

Whether you're addressing your wedding invites, sending an email at work, or filling out paperwork, put the woman's name first. It often seems like second nature to write "Mr. and Mrs.," but that is a result of the patriarchy and gender bias. This conscious shift may seem minuscule, but it challenges longstanding gender norms.

2. Assume everyone, especially people in power, is female.

In a Reddit thread about microfeminism, one user said that she "assumes everyone is female." For example, if a friend shared that they were pulled over by the police for speeding, they would assume the officer was a woman and respond, "Was she being awful or nice about it?" They added, "If you don’t specify, I will make them female and make you correct me."

Often, men are treated as the default. For example, you are far more likely to hear the phrase "female doctor" than "male doctor," because the latter is viewed as not needing clarification. There is a bias toward men as the standard, and by assuming everyone is female unless told otherwise, you challenge this prejudice.

3. Don't move out of the way for men on the sidewalk.

If you pay attention, you will notice how few men move out of the way for women on the sidewalk. They automatically assume the other party will move for them — don't.

"When a man comes towards you on the street, don't move," Laura Fink, "strategist to women in power," suggested in a TikTok. "Walk straight towards him. Don't jump out of the way."

4. Don't hide your menstrual products.

From as early as elementary school, when girls first start getting their periods, many feel the need to hide their pads and tampons in the sleeve of their shirts, lest someone know they are menstruating. This practice doesn't go away in adulthood either. According to a study published by Period.com, 74% of adults hide their period products at work.

Menstruation is not shameful; it is an entirely natural bodily process that signals good health. Yet a stigma remains. Fight this by refusing to hide your period products to make other people more comfortable.

5. Prioritize female-owned businesses.

Over 14 million women-owned businesses exist in the U.S., generating $2.7 trillion in revenue — support them! Shop at female-owned stores. Support female artists, creators, and entrepreneurs.

Money holds a lot of power, and by spending it at women-owned businesses, you help empower women economically. Remember, women couldn't have credit cards of their own until 1974. We have a lot of time to make up for.

6. Stop calling women 'girls,' and call out people who do.

Often, men call adult women girls to demean us, intentionally or otherwise. "When women are called girls, the subtle message is that they are not mature, professional, or responsible," Susan Madsen explained in Forbes, noting that rarely is a man referred to as a "boy."

Calling out those who call women girls is an especially powerful act of microfeminism, as research has shown that language impacts how girls and women feel about themselves. Madsen referred to a 2015 study which found that "those who were referred to as girls felt less confident, perceived they had fewer leadership qualities and believed that others would view them as less prepared for leadership roles as well."

7. Don't say 'women's' sports.

"When someone talks about a sports team (e.g., 'The U.S. soccer team is playing today'), I always ask if it’s the men’s or women’s," a Reddit user shared. "Or if I am talking about a sports team, I don’t ever clarify that it’s women’s. I just say, 'Oh, the basketball team is playing today.' I also will sometimes say 'The men’s team.'"

"I refuse to continue living in an age where men’s sports are the default!" she stressed.

8. Don't make yourself smaller for the comfort of men.

We've all heard of manspreading — when men sit with their legs spread widely apart in a shared seating area, usually invading the space of those around them. This often occurs on public transit, and one Reddit user wrote that they push right back.

"A guy next to me on my plane today had his leg obviously spread over into my space, so I pushed my leg back into him and sat there while we uncomfortably smooshed legs for a while," she recalled. "Then he got back into his own space for the rest of the flight."

Audrey Jaber is a writer and associate editor with a bachelor's degree in journalism.