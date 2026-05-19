The Most Relaxing Song Ever Made Works Better Than A Professional Massage, Says Study

Everyone will experience anxiety at some point, whether they actually have generalized anxiety disorder or find themselves facing down a distressing situation.

In those moments when it's hard to take control of your pounding heart and racing thoughts, most people are willing to do whatever it takes to feel a bit more calm. Music has been known to help alleviate both mental and physical health problems for years now, so it's not uncommon for someone to turn on a favorite song when they're feeling anxious. One song might just work better than others, though.

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A study found that an eight-minute track called 'Weightless' will relax you more than any other.

Researchers at Mindlab in the U.K. conducted an experiment on behalf of Radox Spa using a song the spa commissioned from the band Marconi Union. The goal was to create the most relaxing song possible to be used as a part of massage therapy, with the help of sound practitioner Lyz Cooper.

"Weightless" was the result, and scientists discovered that it was not only 11% more relaxing than other songs typically considered to have a calming effect, but that listening to it was also 6% more relaxing than getting a massage.

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This is good news for people who have anxiety disorders, which the World Health Organization defined as "experiencing fear and worry that is both intense and excessive." 359 million people were reported to have the condition in 2021, so it's not a rare occurrence.

There are many different professional treatments for anxiety disorders, including medication and psychotherapy. But sometimes, when you feel really overwhelmed, you just need something easily accessible that will put you in a better headspace. For those who respond well to music, "Weightless" could be that option.

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Music is so helpful that it can be used as a form of therapy.

It might seem strange to some to invest so much into creating relaxing music when those resources could go towards things that might appear more helpful, like medication. But music therapy as it's known today has been used since the end of World War II. It may sound like pseudoscience to some people, but it can be just as beneficial as other forms of therapy.

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A 2011 study published in Nature Neuroscience proved that listening to music causes dopamine to be released in the brain. It can also help people feel more motivated and give them a safe way to express and release their emotions. Another study from 2013 found that participants who listened to "relaxing music prior to a laboratory stressor" had a greater release of cortisol in their endocrine system.

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Since a lot of people enjoy listening to music, it's not really surprising that playing some of your favorite tunes can calm you down. Everyone has their own go-to songs that they prefer, but listening to something like "Weightless" can be universally beneficial, no matter what your specific circumstances or tastes are.

There's no shame in doing something to de-stress, whether it's listening to a song or something entirely different.

Research from the American Psychiatric Association revealed that people are feeling more anxious than they ever have before, in large part due to the chaotic nature of current events. Our incessant use of social media has also proven to have a negative effect on people's mental health.

Yan Krukau | Pexels

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Whether you're feeling stressed or dealing with an actual anxiety disorder, you're definitely not alone. It seems almost like an unfortunate inevitability in today's world. It's important to get the help you need. Maybe that means medication or therapy, or a long walk or a song. Whatever it is, there's no reason to feel bad about needing a nudge in the right direction.

Do what you need to do to feel as awesome as possible, because you are awesome. Just because your brain goes a little haywire sometimes doesn't make you worth less as a person.

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Rebecca Jane Stokes is the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek, and former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango. Her bylines have appeared on Fatherly, Bustle, SheKnows, Jezebel, and many others.