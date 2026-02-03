Study Finds People Who Devote 15 Minutes To This Delightful Activity Figured Out The Secret To A Stress-Free Life

Stress feels like it's just a built-in part of everyday life. However, the secret to feeling calmer and happier may be a lot simpler (and cuter) than you might think.

Science says that spending some quality time with a furry friend can cause noticeable drops in stress. No meditation, no yoga, and no breathing exercises necessary.

Spending just 15 minutes with a dog can significantly reduce stress levels.

According to a new study from Chiang Mai University in Thailand, hanging out with dogs has profound psychological benefits for humans. Researchers collected and tested biological data, including blood pressure, pulse, and saliva, from 122 undergraduate students at the university.

New Africa | Shutterstock

After 15 minutes of petting and playing with one of the six dogs, the students were asked to provide this data again. Upon analyzing the differences between the two samples, the researchers found that, "Compared to immediately before, students' self-reported stress levels decreased by 33.5% after interacting with the dog." Their pulse rate and cortisol levels also improved.

It was also noted that none of the dogs were certified as service animals or emotional support animals, and the owners were not present during the study to reduce the risk of distraction. Lead author Jaruwan Khonmee wrote, "Even brief interactions with dogs can significantly reduce stress levels among university undergraduate students."

Interacting with humans is actually good for dogs, too.

The researchers also discovered that the dogs, which included five Chihuahuas and one Shetland sheepdog, still had lower cortisol levels in their fecal matter a week after their "play dates" with the students. Turns out, dogs also feel calmer and happier when they get to spend time with humans.

Positive interactions with humans can help reduce stress and increase emotional security in dogs, making them feel more comfortable in the world around them. The mental stimulation also keeps their brain active and encourages social behaviors.

"Overall, these findings contribute to our understanding of the beneficial impact of human-dog interactions on human stress levels and highlight the importance of addressing stress in both humans and animals during targeted interventions," the researchers share.

Dogs and humans have a uniquely beneficial relationship.

When interacting with a dog, there's a special type of chemistry happening in your body. Whether you're touching them, engaging in play, or simply making eye contact, oxytocin is released. This hormone is associated with bonding and relaxation, making both of you feel safer and more emotionally balanced.

ALPA PROD | Shutterstock

Unlike spending time around other humans, there's no fear of judgment or pressure with dogs. Their companionship comes without social expectations, allowing your brain to relax by reducing cognitive load and emotional tension.

15 minutes might not seem like a lot, but it's long enough to cause a physiological change in the body. So, the next time you're feeling overwhelmed or stressed out, go find a dog to pet. Even people with the busiest schedules can make time for a game of fetch or a short puppy snuggle.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.