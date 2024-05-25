Student Accuses Teacher Of ‘Hater Behavior’ After Receiving A 55% On An Assignment That Was Less Than Halfway Done

These days, it seems like teachers’ jobs are only getting harder. Kids have become more disrespectful and difficult to teach.

One teacher explained that a student accused her of exhibiting “hater behavior” for giving her the grade she deserved on an assignment.

A teacher gave a student 55% on an assignment she didn’t complete and got called a “hater” for it.

High school teacher Amber Marie posts videos about her life teaching on TikTok. In one video, Amber detailed the interesting interaction she had with a student who felt she had been graded unfairly.

“So, I had a student submit an assignment that was not even halfway done,” she said. “Like, maybe a quarter of the way done. So, rightly so, I believe, I gave them a 55%.”

While Amber’s reasoning might have been completely logical, it wasn’t to the student.

“Today, she comes up to me, she shows me the grade on her Chromebook, and she’s like ‘This? This is hater behavior! I did so good [sic] on this,’” Amber recounted.

“And I’m like, ‘Pull up the assignment because I don’t think so.’ And she pulls it up, and she looks at it, and she’s like, ‘Here, see? Like, why did I get a 55 on this?’" she said.

Amber continued, “And I’m like, ‘Because it’s incomplete. You didn’t even get halfway done.’” This answer did not satisfy the student, who felt she had done good work.

“And she’s like, ‘Did you read my response to the first two questions? I went off on them! Like, the reason I didn’t keep going is because I think that’s enough to know that I got it like that,’” Amber shared.

“Like, ‘Okay, girl, I’ll give you that. Your two responses that you did do were high quality. Very good. Loved them. And, if you completed the rest of the assignment like that, you’d get 100%. But you didn’t,’” Amber stated.

The student’s response to that was not a happy one. “‘You’re hating on me for real,’” she said. “‘You’re my biggest opp.’”

“And I’m like, ‘I’m not your opp, I’m your teacher. I’m just doing what I’m supposed to,’” Amber replied.

Zen Chung / Pexels

Student grades are lower in general right now.

This student’s low grade is part of an unfortunate trend seen across the nation. The National Assessment of Educational Progress found that students are doing worse across subjects like math and reading.

Summarizing their findings, NPR said, “The average scores, from tests given last fall, declined four points in reading and nine points in math, compared with tests given in the 2019-2020 school year, and are the lowest in decades.”

This student’s grade may be an anomaly as it came about because she didn’t put as much effort into an assignment as she should have. It might have nothing to do with the lower grades seen nationwide. In fact, we don’t even know what subject this assignment was in.

However, on the surface, it does appear to be part of a disturbing trend. Grades and test scores are getting lower and lower. Perhaps students are struggling more with their school work, or perhaps they are just putting in less effort across the board.

Fortunately for this student, she had a very understanding teacher.

While this student may have missed her initial chance to make a good impression with this assignment, Amber was willing to cut her some slack.

“I was like, ‘Okay, this is your last chance. I’m gonna give you three more days to complete it. If it’s not done you keep your grade,’” she said.

The student, however, may not be as grateful for Amber’s kindness as she should be.

Katerina Holmes / Pexels

“And she’s like, ‘Ugh, I don’t even feel like I should have to do it.’ I honestly don’t even know if she’s gonna do it,” Amber said.

We’ll have to wait and see how much effort this student is really willing to put in.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.