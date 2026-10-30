Spiritually Gifted People With Razor-Sharp Intuition Usually Pick Up On 6 Things Others Completely Miss

Intuitive gifts come in all forms and can often arrive in unexpected ways. Studies have found that people with true spiritual gifts often show a heightened sense of wonder and a curiosity about the mysteries of life, along with a sensitivity to the spiritual dimension. Here are a few signs you're one of the mystical ones.

Intuitive people who have a true spiritual gift usually pick up on some specific things:

1. They can sense silent stories

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If you're spiritually gifted, you possess an almost magical ability to sense the silent stories etched in the hearts of those you meet, understanding their journeys and emotions without a word being exchanged. It's as though you're attuned to the world's hidden melodies, feeling the pulse of unseen energies that weave through life. This profound empathy you carry allows you to navigate the world with a compassionate compass, guiding you to moments where your presence becomes a beacon of light and understanding.

— Clare Waismann, Waismann Method and Domus Retreat Founder

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2. They're empathetic to a fault

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Your compassion for others is a double-edged sword. You put other people's needs before your own. Sometimes, people take your kindness for weakness and use it to their advantage.

— NyRee Ausler, editor and novelist

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3. You have heightened sensitivities and intuition

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Numerous signs can suggest a person is spiritually gifted, but two of the most common are: enhanced energy sensitivity. This type of person can read a place's and a person's hidden energies in no time and make the right decisions. This also empowers a person with a magnetic aura that attracts everyone around them. Your strong intuition guides you in making the right decisions about the past, present, and future.

— Sidhharrth S. Kumaar, Astronumerologist

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4. You know things without even trying to know

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You can sense things even if you aren't consciously trying. You just know stuff, and you're not sure how. Situations feel right or wrong, and you sense this in your body. This is why you often get goosebumps, chills, or energy rushes. These signs signal that you are spiritually gifted. Honing your intuitive gifts is an excellent step on your spiritual path right now.

— Ronnie Ann Ryan, Intuitive Coach and Past Life Reader

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5. Your astrological chart has Mercury in Pisces / Mercury at 12 or 24 degrees

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Although Mercury is considered in fall in this sign, it is a magical placement because the native sees things through an imaginative lens, especially when they connect to their dreams. Neptune is the modern ruler of Pisces, a planet associated with psychic-type qualities. Mercury in Pisces dives deep into the dreamscape and often feels moments of déjà vu.

— A.T. Nunez, astrologer and philosopher

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6. You pick up energy almost immediately, especially negative energy

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You can distinguish the difference between negative and positive energy because of your existing psychic abilities. So you’re inclined to sense the different kinds. of energy around you, especially to decipher them accordingly. Picking up on these negative emotions might also be a sign for help, as well as a warning to stay far away.

— Megan Hatch, Journalist

Some wait for a divine sign from above to tell them they have the gifts of spiritual intuition. For most, though, the signs wait to be uncovered from within. On this journey of life, we are ghosts inside our electric meat machines, and somewhere between the muscle fibers and our neural network lies the mystery of the spirit.

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience editing relationships, spirituality, and human-interest topics.