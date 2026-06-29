If Someone’s Cortisol Is Super High, You’ll Notice 9 Specific Signs Pretty Much Right Away

Stress is a normal part of life. However, when it reaches the point of becoming chronic, your body can feel stuck in overdrive.

Cortisol is a key hormone in your body's stress response, and when it starts rising off the charts, your body starts giving off some pretty clear signals. It's time to start paying attention to these signs, as they are often precursors to burnout.

When someone's cortisol levels are super high, you'll almost instantly notice these specific signs:

1. They have difficulty sleeping

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Normally, cortisol follows a steady rhythm every day. It rises in the morning to help you wake up, and gradually declines until you go to bed. But when it remains elevated in the evening, the brain stays alert while the body is physically tired, making it hard to fall asleep.

And it's not just nighttime sleep that gets affected. Some people can fall asleep easily, but wake up multiple times during the night, or find themselves wide awake early in the morning. They may even just feel drained all day long, despite getting plenty of sleep the night before.

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2. They're constantly on edge

This is a common response in people whose cortisol levels are in overdrive. Rather than experiencing occasional waves of stress, their nervous system is preparing them for something to happen all the time. Even a small inconvenience can keep them from fully relaxing.

The tension can show up both mentally and physically. Someone might experience excessive worry or racing thoughts. On the outside, they could also show signs like sweating and shallow breathing. This constant state of vigilance can be exhausting.

Cedars-Sinai endocrinologist Natasha Malkani, MD, says, "These symptoms tend to be pretty dramatic, and if patients are experiencing them, they should have their doctor test their cortisol levels to assist with diagnosis."

3. Their skin changes

Chronically high cortisol impacts how the body builds and repairs tissues, and over time, the skin can become thinner and more fragile. It can start to tear more easily and recover from injury more slowly.

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Small cuts, scratches, bruises, and blemishes on the skin tend to be prolonged and more apparent, which can also have psychological effects. The skin is extremely visible to others, and insecurity about it might lead to embarrassment and frustration.

4. They crave sugar and junk foods

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Craving highly processed and sugary foods is a typical pattern that can be partially linked to elevated cortisol. When the body is alerted to stress, it mobilizes stored energy. Cortisol plays a major role in this process by influencing metabolism, increasing or decreasing appetite, and regulating blood sugar.

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A person might find themselves craving a quick source of energy, like chips or candy, even if they don't normally enjoy them. These cravings are often surprisingly strong and can sneak up at any time.

5. They're more forgetful than usual

While it's not a complete loss of memory, many people with high cortisol describe this symptom as a noticeable decline in their mental sharpness. Brain fog makes them misplace items and forget why they walked into a room.

Certain tasks require more concentration and effort than before, as the body fights itself to receive the brain's resources. Severe forgetfulness can impact important areas of life, such as work, further raising concern.

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6. They get overwhelmed by simple tasks

Basic activities that are normal in everyday life suddenly feel much more demanding for someone with an increased stress load. They know the task is manageable, yet they still feel resistance when they try to start it.

Adding just one more thing to a to-do list can be too much for their brain in this situation. It's not that the person is incapable of doing the task. Relief only comes from procrastinating or avoiding it altogether.

7. Their muscles are weaker

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Muscle weakness isn't the easiest sign to spot, but you'll see it if you know what to look for. Any type of physical exertion takes a heavy toll on the body, and it can eventually start seriously affecting a person's daily functions.

The combination of weakness and fatigue can feel lethal. It's hard to tell where one symptom starts and the other ends, but core muscle groups like the thighs, hips, and arms usually experience the most significant declines.

8. They gain weight in certain areas

As a classic sign of high cortisol, this type of weight gain follows a distinct pattern. The midsection often sees the biggest changes, with increased belly fat that's impossible to shed. Overall body weight may stay the same, while the body shape shifts drastically.

Cortisol can encourage quicker fat accumulation in various regions of the body, particularly the abdomen. Diet and exercise likely won't help because they can't target hormonal factors like cortisol.

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9. Their face gets puffy or bloated

When cortisol levels are elevated for a prolonged period, a person's face may gradually appear fuller. The cheeks, jawline, and under-eye area look swollen.

Several things may contribute to this inflammation. Cortisol influences fat storage and fluid retention in the body, both of which can worsen in the face, making facial features appear softer and less defined.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.