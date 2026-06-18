5 Habits That Are Technically Socially Acceptable Even Though Most People Agree They Shouldn’t Be

We all have pet peeves. They are the little things people sometimes do that aren't intentional, but they irk you nonetheless. The problem is, no matter how much these annoyances may bother you, they're entirely allowed. In fact, they're simply part of normal existence.

According to Reddit, this is a lot more common than you think. The innocuous behaviors and activities that are seen as A-okay socially, but shouldn't be in the grand scheme of things, most of us find them insufferable, but we put up with them. But maybe we shouldn't.

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These habits are seen as socially acceptable, but most of us are secretly annoyed by them:

1. Releasing balloons into the sky

The fad of releasing balloons gained popularity as a way to honor a life, reveal a baby's gender, or celebrate tying the knot. While it may be pretty or be tied to a thoughtful message, the ethical implications are too much for others to ignore.

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The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service advises that party decorations should be tied down when celebrating, due to the impact they have on the environment. Since balloons are typically non-biodegradable, they eventually fall from the sky and get wrapped around unsuspecting plants and animals. They may also litter beaches and other waterways, blocking the ecosystems of many species.

Along with the popularity of balloon releases has come a resurgence of mindfulness about nature, and this is one of many human-caused disruptions that people wish to cut back on. In place of balloons, it is recommended that people use alternatives such as kite flying, bubbles, biodegradable confetti like flowers, or even just lighting candles.

2. Going to work when noticeably sick

This seems obvious, and yet people are still showing up to work while coughing up a lung. Yes, it is socially acceptable, but many people agree that it's just plain rude.

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The problem is, companies don't squash this behavior because often, there's little sick leave offered. A survey conducted by Health Services Research reported that 3 million U.S. employees go to work sick every week. Even more so, there's become a stigma behind working from home when not feeling well, as companies view it as unproductive. Companies will guilt their employees into coming in regardless of the circumstances, causing whatever virus they're dealing with to spread.

This makes it particularly frustrating for their co-workers, who are more susceptible to the ailment due to close proximity. For everyone's safety, including your own, it's best to just accept that you need a rest day; it'll lead to a faster recovery, too.

3. Looking at a phone when someone's talking

You're having a conversation with someone, telling them about a situation that happened to you the other day, and the person sitting across from you pulls out their phone. At first, you thought it was just to check the time, but they've been scrolling for several minutes and using "uh-huh" instead of real responses.

It's inconsiderate and rude. It's also pretty standard operating procedure for most people.

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Your friend may tell you they can pay attention to both, but that's actually not possible. Multitasking has become our new go-to in the age of electronics, but we only end up doing each task poorly, and it's not worth it to risk our relationships just for a social media fix.

According to neuropsychologist Cynthia Kubu, PhD, "[w]hen we think we’re multitasking, most often we aren’t really doing two things at once. But instead, we’re doing individual actions in rapid succession, or task-switching."

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So when you're simultaneously liking Instagram posts while hearing about your friend's night out, you're actually not paying attention in the way you think. Plus, it makes the speaker seem to be brushed aside, like their conversation isn't important.

4. Listening to music or videos without headphones in public

This is another phone-based habit that bugs many people, but they're too nervous to put a stop to it. When people are out in public, like on a train or in a waiting room, some have a tendency to blast their phone sound for everyone else to hear. They think, no headphones? No problem.

But it is a problem. Most of the time, people aren't interested in the YouTube video you're watching. It can be distracting for commuters who are still completing work, babies sleeping, or even individuals trying to read.

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Most people don't want to confront a stranger, either. It can be uncomfortable, and often the person doesn't seem phased by their behavior. The best practice is to keep earbuds in your bag just in case. It doesn't have to be state-of-the-art; it can be a cheap pair that can be stowed away for convenience. It'll give a better auditory experience and will allow everyone to mind their own business peacefully.

5. Wearing shoes in the house

Bringing your outside footwear into indoor spaces, particularly other people's homes, can be seen as dirty. It leaves grime on newly cleaned floors, and it's inconsiderate to assume that everyone is okay with it.

Taking off your shoes at the door, often switching to a pair of in-house-specific slip-ons, is a habit found in many cultures. Places like Japan, Turkey, Sweden, Germany, the Philippines, and more practice cleanliness by wearing special slippers and leaving their outside shoes exactly there. This practice also helps you feel much more relaxed, making your home a comfortable sanctuary rather than a continuation of the workday or school day.

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For any habit practiced in your own home, it's important to be mindful of how it may appear to others. The behavior we may think is acceptable while lounging on the couch is not always seen as okay when out in public.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.