It's no secret that social media has taken over nearly every aspect of our lives. From passively scrolling to posting every waking moment, it's become something that many people latch onto as a default way to pass the time.

While people should be free to spend their time however they please, there are absolutely exceptions when social media use involves other people. Specifically, when you're sharing space with others and decide to record the moment and post it.

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For some, posting on socials is a legitimate source of income that requires a certain level of monitoring. For others, it's a fun way to express their creativity. However, when your use of social media starts to actively disrupt your life and the lives of those around you, that's when it becomes more than a job or a hobby; it becomes a nuisance.

Not everyone wants to be on social media: 4 instances when it's definitely time to put the phone down:

1. Other people are in the frame without permission

An influencer couple posted a video on TikTok of their attempt at vlogging a romantic dinner. Picked up later on Reddit, the full clip features an older gentleman who steps in, grabs the camera (presumably a selfie-stick), and knocks it to the ground, saying, "I don't want to be on camera."

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While the man took a rather extreme measure (it's unknown whether he initially asked them to stop recording), the point still stands: filming other people without their permission is not okay.

Without getting into the legalities of it, being on camera unexpectedly with strangers is uncomfortable. It's unknown what the person recording will do with the footage, how the person looks and feels in it, and whether the person's actions can be taken out of context. Especially when being filmed in such an intimate setting, putting the phone away is best.

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2. Loved ones are agitated when you're posting

Mariaphoto3 / Shutterstock

So maybe other people aren't in the photo or video you're planning to post, but you're still constantly on social media when other people are around. That makes it OK, right? Well, not exactly.

Being glued to a phone constantly can foster feelings of resentment in people who want to be fully present with you. While it's alright to be on it in small doses, like doing a quick search based on a conversation you're having or looking up directions, people who make time to meet in person generally want to spend that time in a way that's both meaningful and engaging.

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We live in the digital age, where screens seem to be the go-to in terms of outside entertainment and engagement. Now more than ever, it's crucial to spend what little time we have in person with those we hold close. That means, stop taking photos and videos of what's happening and simply enjoy the moment.

3. People mention personal details about your life before you've told them

This one is disturbing to think about. If social media has become a habit, chances are it's become a part of other habits as well. Here's the issue, though: Once you start posting intimate details about your life online, whether it's places you frequent, specific times you go, or even daily commutes, other people will start to notice.

In this cautionary ad from Ireland, a mother and father are walking with their young daughter through a mall on a seemingly normal day. However, things turn sinister as passing strangers begin talking to their daughter and addressing personal details about her life as if they know her.

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The entire ad is a warning not to post so much about your children's lives, as the risks far outweigh any perceived rewards. Even without children, the same sentiment can be said about your own life and anyone you might frequently post about.

While the source of the person's knowledge is questionable, how could someone possibly mention that they know such personal details about your life? Well, if you're posting about it constantly, chances are other people believe it's a worthy topic of conversation. For your own safety, protect your privacy. That doesn't mean don't post. It means post with intention and definitely only post the highlights.

4. You organize your plans with others around social media

It's one thing to make social media plans that are rooted in business ventures or professional networking, like posting with another influencer or making content for a brand. It's an entirely different thing to bring social media into plans with people in your personal life.

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Let me give you an example: Let's say your friend asks if you'd like to hang out, to which you gladly agree. But, when they ask what you'd like to do, you think of a restaurant that would look trendy for your Instagram feed, then a hilarious video of you pranking them for your TikTok, then suggest outfits to wear that would boost engagement on your Instagram story.

This is an issue. It's not inherently wrong to have thoughts about social media. However, it becomes harmful when a day with your friend gets disrupted by centering plans entirely around social media.

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, and human interest topics.