We can do certain things to limit ourselves without even realizing it. It’s not always money you’re looking for, but freedom. So stop limiting your horizons, and quit these things if you want to be truly free.

Here are 8 silly things you must stop doing to achieve greatness:

1. Taking shortcuts

I’ve written about ‘real’ shortcuts in a tongue-in-cheek way, like finding a mentor who can save you years of mistakes. They give you an advantage, but they’re not really ‘shortcuts.’ You simply can’t cheat real-world experience and the time and attention anything worthwhile requires. If something appears too good to be true, it always is.

2. Binging TV, games, and social media

I know it hurts the part of your brain that loves to munch on colorful novel escapes and new sources of fake dopamine, but you won’t regret cutting down on this stuff in the long run. Sure, enjoy some TV and a relaxing gaming session as a reward here and there. But if you develop a dependency on pleasure at the expense of creating something remarkable in the long run, you’re limiting your freedom.

Zivica Kerkez / Shutterstock

3. Worrying about things you can’t control

I won’t belabor this point. If you’re running thoughts through your mind, and you aren’t getting anywhere, stop. It isn’t helping, and it just makes you feel bad. When we worry, we limit ourselves mentally. Mental limitation is no different from any other lack of freedom. Those who think worry is necessary are wrong. Sure, you can judge things as bad and then take swift action. Yes, you figure things out in your mind if it’s getting you somewhere. But running through negative thoughts is like repeatedly plunging a spike into your leg.

4. Avoiding discomfort

Your limitation comes in a form least expected: comfort. That’s why it works so well. Comfort is great, of course, until it becomes an excuse to avoid venturing out into the world to take necessary risks. But why take risks? Isn’t that dangerous? Could be, but calculated risks will build you a safer life in the long run. Comfort is, ironically, training you to dodge the very thing you need to do to ensure stability and mental strength. Take more risks.

5. Not finishing things

One month you’re dabbling in NFTs, the next it’s copywriting for that fast buck. Then it’s selling squidgy bunny toys. Then you see an opportunity for Defi crypto investments you simply can’t ignore. But you won’t find freedom if you’re constantly distracted by novelty. The best thing you can do for yourself today is to commit to stick with your promises and follow through. Be relentlessly biased to finishing things. This starts with doing the dishes — don’t stop halfway.

6. Blaming others for anything

There’s a direct link between people who go through life stuck, dependent, and unfree and those who blame others for their misfortunes. It’s all about perspective. If you entertain the idea that any of your problems are because of the actions of others, guess what? You’re doomed to live a life reaffirming this ‘truth.’ You will continue to lose if you never take responsibility.

7. Getting unreasonably angry at other people

If you had to choose one thing that would afford you more joy and a significantly reduced likelihood of ongoing pain in your life, it’s this. First, getting visibly angry at stuff, no matter what it is, loses you respect, but you will also lose respect for yourself. Secondly, when we react to a trigger with anger, it is rarely in line with any carefully considered logic. As such, this will almost always result in a mistake you will regret — one that can cost you your freedom.

8. Your endless obsession with preparation, rather than doing

Learning and planning are great, but not at the levels you’re doing it. After a certain point, you’ve made an outline and you’ve gathered some skills; you need to leap in. You have to take action, even if you feel icky, and it’s scary, and you want your mommy. You must be biased to not picking your nose for once, taking courage, and doing things.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.