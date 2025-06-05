There’s A Revolution Happening Right Before Our Eyes — 3 Signs We’re Headed Into A New Era Of Social Media

The world of social media has experienced massive changes over the last decade. With the inception of TikTok and the hunger for short-form content, the way we consume media is entirely different from how it was just a few years ago.

Yet, things are still changing. In a recent TikTok, social media manager Carmen Vicente explained why she believes we are on the brink of a new era of social media.

1. People have algorithm hangovers

Vicente explained that the timeline of social media can be divided into two categories: before the introduction of TikTok's For You Page (FYP), and after. The creation of the FYP shifted the norm from a "follower-based chronological feed" to a "discovery-based algorithmic feed" with endless content available. Other social media sites quickly followed suit.

However, Vicente believes that consumers are now becoming more aware of mindless scrolling, or doomscrolling, and the negative side effects that come with it. Research has linked doomscrolling with poor physical and mental health, increased anxiety and depression, and poor sleep, among other issues.

The growing awareness of this, Vicente said, is leading us into the next phase of social media. "People are becoming more aware of the negative side effects that accompany the endless scroll, and are demanding better guardrails, stronger legislation, and personal boundaries," she noted. "These are acts of resistance that hint at a growing frustration."

2. There's an increased demand for community

Vicente called this a "return to our roots," when social media was more follower- and community-based, rather than discovery-based. Back before the FYP, when your feed was full of your friends' posts, not that of strangers and brands.

As evidence, she referenced newer community features, like Close Friends on Instagram, and increased activity on private platforms like Slack and Discord. These, she said, "indicate that people want the connection that comes with social media without the pesky addiction."

While some users enjoy the novelty of exploring new interests or being introduced to unknown creators, Forbes writer Monika Ilieva described the benefits of online communities. "Communities provide members with a sense of belonging and support, which can be particularly valuable for people who feel isolated or alone in real life," she said. "In addition, social media communities can be a great source of information and inspiration.

3. We've reached peak platform instability

The overwhelming amount of content creators and entrepreneurs that exist on social media these days has oversaturated many platforms and made it that much harder to reach followers. According to Vicente, "the more impossible that becomes, the more successful alternatives like Substack, Patreon, Kajabi, and even YouTube become."

There are an estimated 5.24 billion social media users worldwide. That's a massive audience, but it makes sense — social media is easy to use, free, and accessible to anyone with a device. Influencing and content creation has become a viable full-time career, and some entrepreneurs sell their products exclusively on social media platforms. For those whose livelihood depends on social media, it's a major issue if they can't reach the necessary followers.

"We’re moving toward peak inundation," Nathan Allebach, the creative Director at Allebach Communications, said. "It’s hard to say how much of it is the saturation versus the lack of content novelty ... Every kind of disruptive marketing has been so deeply explored across categories, across industries, that it’s getting tough to find new ways to break through."

