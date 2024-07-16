4 Signs The Man You Love Has 'Miserable Husband Syndrome'

Our emotional well-being has a direct effect on our relationships. When we’re low, we tend to distance ourselves from the people we love, whether consciously or not. Because mental health and physical health are intrinsically connected, it’s possible for physiological issues to impact how we show up for ourselves and others.

As we age, our bodies and minds go through intense changes due to decreasing hormones.

For women, menopause is a widely acknowledged phase of life despite not being fully understood. Men, too, can go through a version of menopause, complete with mood swings and physical changes.

Male menopause, known as andropause in scientific communities, can also be called “Miserable Husband Syndrome.”

Here are 5 signs the man you love has Miserable Husband Syndrome:

1. He’s moody and irritable

Miserable Husband Syndrome is caused by hormonal changes. It’s entirely common for men to see a gradual decrease in testosterone levels, starting in their 30s.

Lower testosterone can lead to major ups and downs in a man’s mood, making the defining symptom of Miserable Husband Syndrome irritability.

You may have noticed that your husband is more short-tempered than usual or that he gets annoyed easily at small things that he normally would brush off.

Having a lowered frustration tolerance can be a sign of Miserable Husband Syndrome, along with mood swings.

Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash

While dropping hormone levels might be to blame for your man’s angrier side, it’s important that he remains accountable for his emotions and actions. Just because he has Miserable Husband Syndrome doesn’t mean it’s okay for him to explode with anger.

Recognizing the changes in his mood and discussing them with a medical professional are the first steps to getting help.

2. He has less energy and enthusiasm

Other symptoms of Miserable Husband Syndrome are depression and low energy.

If your man is no longer interested in activities that usually bring him joy, it’s possible he’s experiencing depression, which can be caused by decreasing hormones.

Depression can be gradual or acute. Whatever form it takes greatly affects the quality of life for both the person going through it and for their partner.

Having open conversations about mental health is hugely important to reducing the surrounding stigma, especially for men, who are traditionally taught that being vulnerable makes them weak.

The reality, however, is quite the opposite. Reaching out for help is a show of strength and self-love.

3. He’s having a hard time sleeping

Hormonal changes can affect people’s energy levels and their ability to get a good night’s rest.

While men and women have different needs when it comes to practicing healthy sleep hygiene, we all need a solid amount of sleep to feel physically and emotionally balanced.

If the man in your life is tossing and turning in the bed beside you, it could be a sign he’s going through male menopause. Talking to a doctor about changes in sleep patterns is his best bet for getting some relief.

4. He has poor concentration and short-term memory.

Another side effect of decreased testosterone is having trouble concentrating, focusing, or remembering things in the short term.

whoislimos / Unsplash

While menopause in women means a complete stop to hormone production, the process of male menopause is slower. Their testosterone doesn’t disappear; rather, its production slows down, which can lead to changes in how they process information.

If the man you love feels major changes in his mood or health, it’s possible that he’s going through what many men experience as they grow older.

The best way to resolve and manage these symptoms is through professional medical help, so he can feel like himself again.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.