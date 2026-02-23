On August 6, 2023, Bella Hadid posted a story on Instagram asking fans to donate to a since-deleted GoFundMe for an employee, Tracy Piper, who was struggling with Lyme Disease. Needless to say, the support didn't go over well.

Most recently, following their untimely passings, the families of celebrities James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane have also come under fire for fundraising campaigns, with many arguing their finances don't warrant the donations.

While rumors have swirled when it comes to what constitutes a financial struggle in a society that has a divisive us-versus-them approach to life, thanks to inflation and a volatile job market, there's no denying that, regardless of perceived wealth, a serious illness can devastate anyone's sense of stability. It's easy to feel victimized when a celebrity puts a hand out while we can barely budget weekly meals, but there's one issue that seems to be lost on all the critics: you don't have to donate just because someone asks.

Should rich celebrities ask fans to support crowdfunding campaigns?

While the link to Piper’s campaign appears to be defunct, Piper initially shared information for her GoFundMe on her own Instagram account on August 2, 2023. The campaign, titled “Revive: The Piper Retreat Center- Pond Eddy, NY,” sought to raise $200,000 to allow Piper to “own the house outright.

Hadid’s story featured a photo of herself lying on a cot with her dog in her arms, as Piper stood above her, dressed in scrubs. In the caption, Hadid wrote, “She has helped me so much on my journey and I hope anyone who reads this finds her so she can do the same for you.” Essentially, Hadid was using her celebrity to reach her sizable following to raise money for an employee.

Kathy Hutchins | Shutterstock

Fast forward 3 years, and we experienced the tragic loss of James Van Der Beek on February 11, 2026, to colorectal cancer. Just 8 days later, Eric Dane passed only 10 months after announcing he was diagnosed with ALS. Initially, fans were devastated by the news of these beloved celebrities passing so young and leaving behind beloved children and wives. Quickly, however, that heartache turned to ire after GoFundMe campaigns surfaced for both Van Der Beek's family and Dane's family.

In the time since Van Der Beek's GoFundMe went live, over $2.7 million has been raised for his widowed wife and their 6 children. In just days, Dane's GoFundMe raised over $355k for his actress wife, Rebecca, and their two teenage daughters.

The financial struggles of the average person make these fundraisers hard to understand.

As one person mentioned on the subreddit r/popculturechat, when celebrities like Hadid share fundraisers, their level of fame inevitably increases the visibility of the cause or issue that’s being addressed, which could be seen as a positive ripple effect. Yet that person also noted the inherent dilemma that arises from celebrities sharing these types of fundraisers, explaining that the celebrities “could be covering the entire collection themselves.”

As Parade noted, the GoFundMe for Van Der Beek's family insinuates that the family was in dire financial straits caused by medical debt, and the hope was that by fundraising widow Kimberly could give her 6 kids "some stability during this incredibly difficult time."

There's no denying that's heartbreaking, but where the issue comes up is that the family is allegedly "cash poor and asset rich." That means they own property that puts their worth in the millions, even if their bank accounts aren't flush. We have no idea what their actual assets are or what their financial situation is, but as one Reddit user simply put it, If a [expletive] celebrity family is broke from medical expenses, what the [expletive] are the rest of us supposed to do?"

Beyond the fact that a trip to the grocery store is becoming more difficult for the average person to afford, 20 million people (nearly 1 in 12 adults) owe medical debt in the U.S., and that's not just people without insurance. Is it any wonder that another Reddit comment bluntly wrote, "Sell the mansion first?"

Now, Eric Dane's family is getting similar backlash. The Dane fundraiser seems very similar to Van Der Beek's, noting, "Eric's friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs." Speculation immediately arose regarding both Rebecca's worth as an actress in her own right and what Dane's actual worth was at the time of his death.

That's the thing, though. All of it is speculation. No one really knows. What's driving this division is that celebrity reach and fame, in general, confer privilege that others don't or can't benefit from. And when there is such a huge division between families who live a celebrity lifestyle and families who have to choose between paying rent or paying for groceries, it's hard not to feel slighted.

If you don't want to donate, you don't have to.

Too many people, including those who are gainfully employed, can’t meet their basic needs, like affording healthcare or housing. That fact doesn't immediately mean that a celebrity can't fundraise for themselves. Being uncouth isn't a crime.

There’s an argument to be made on the immorality of having money and not using it to justify inequities or offer help to those who are struggling. There’s also another side of the argument that claims people with money are under no obligation to share their wealth. These are philosophical musings that don't have definitive answers, however.

As content creator Kendall Brown noted, "Cancer is awful. Losing a parent or your spouse is a pain that I would not wish on anyone ... "But," she went on to say, "healthcare in America is broken, but it does not break everyone equally." And that's where the disconnect is. People who have lived a particular way their entire lives, or for the bulk of their lives, often forget or don't understand the other side of the coin.

The extreme division of public opinion highlights just how inflammatory this topic is. Yet one truth remains clear. Donating to any of these causes is optional. If an artist you admired has left behind a family that you think could benefit from a donation, you have every right to do with your money what you want. If you feel that no matter how much their bills are, they are still going to be okay, then don't donate.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.