Socially Intelligent People Use 7 Sharp Tactics To Win Someone Over

Some people can just walk into a room full of strangers and somehow leave with a bunch of new friends. Their secret is that they have high levels of social intelligence.

This means they can do things like reading people well and picking up on subtle cues, which can make others want to be around them. It's not magic, although it sometimes feels that way when you're caught in their charm.

7 sharp tactics socially intelligent people use to make everyone want to be around them:

1. They show genuine curiosity

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The most socially intelligent people know that making the person they're talking to feel interesting is one of the easiest ways to win them over. They show curiosity by asking thoughtful questions and actually caring about the answers.

Their conversations feel less like small talk and more like real connection. People naturally enjoy being around someone who makes them feel heard, and showing some genuine interest in what they're saying can go a long way.

2. They mirror people's energy

People with social intelligence have a knack for matching their energy to the room. If someone is playful and cracking jokes, they're happy to join in. If someone is having a serious conversation, they know how to dial it back.

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This doesn't mean pretending to be someone they're not, though. They still act like their authentic selves, but they might change their tone or body language a little to help conversations flow more smoothly.

3. They let silence do the talking

Instead of scrambling to come up with something to say the second there's a lull in conversation, socially intelligent people are comfortable with a bit of silence.

They don't need constant reassurance that the interaction is going well. That confidence is surprisingly appealing. It removes any pressure to perform from either person and leaves room for everyone to just be themselves.

4. They remember small details

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Ever mentioned something in passing, only to have someone bring it up again weeks later? That's the kind of thing socially intelligent people are really good at. They remember little details happening in other people's lives, even if it's just the name of their pet.

Those moments can mean more than grand gestures. A simple follow-up comment shows that they were listening and cared enough to remember. It makes people feel important.

5. They make others feel good about themselves

Really good socializers know how to make whoever they're talking to walk away feeling a bit better about themselves. They do it with meaningful compliments that go beyond surface level.

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And no, they don't say things just to get people to like them. Their praise feels natural because it's actually sincere.

6. They disagree without making other people feel defensive

Not everyone is going to see eye to eye all the time, and people who are socially intelligent don't expect them to. When someone has a different opinion, they hear the other person's perspective and even admit when they might be wrong.

They're also pretty careful about how they get their view across. They explain where they're coming from without making anyone else feel like they are being attacked. They can stand their ground while still being respectful, which is a pretty underrated social skill.

7. They make others feel included

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People with great social skills can easily spot when someone is feeling left out. One of their many gifts is that they can always find easy ways to bring them into the mix.

It's a meaningful action because they don't treat it like a favor. They understand that nobody likes feeling like they don't fit in. So, they use a little thoughtfulness to turn around their experience.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.