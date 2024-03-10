Anxiety is becoming increasingly more common. In fact, according to Forbes, 40 million adults in the U.S. suffer from anxiety disorders — that's over 19% of the population. Why could this be? Let’s take a look at some one-liners to help create some perspective and some relief.

Here are 21 sentences that will make you less nervous than 97% of people:

1. You are not your thoughts.

2. Thinking you are your anxious thoughts deepens the experience of anxiety.

3. It is not the environment or other people that are the causes of our stress and anxiety.

It's our thinking about those things.

4. Anxiety is a low consciousness state.

5. To enjoy higher consciousness, we need to let go of our mind-made illusions and expand our awareness in the present.

6. You are not an ‘anxious’ person.

You just experience anxious thoughts.

7. Meditation can help lower anxiety.

It trains the mind to view our thoughts as a third-party observer.

8. The more we think critically about ourselves, the more anxiety we will feel.

9. Panic describes a state where the volume of our thinking is high.

This means to calm down, we must focus on our breath, not on our thoughts.

10. A lot of stress is trapped in our hips.

This is why hump-dancing like a chimp on speed can release much of this.

11. To overcome anxiety, we need to quit taking anxious thoughts so seriously, improve our health, and focus on adding value to the world around us.

12. A non-processed diet is foundational for a calmer, happier experience.

So is sleeping at least seven hours.

13. A great way to relax is to breathe for a few minutes only through the left nostril.

This practice activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which is calming.

14. There is no clever mindset hack for anxiety, so stop trying to outsmart anxiety.

15. You need only relax physically, breathe, and let go to experience a decrease in ‘anxiety.’

16. Quitting caffeine can reduce anxiety by over 60%.

17. Vaping and smoking cigarettes are other significant aggravators for anxious feelings.

18. Finding a way to enjoy yourself, being occasionally goofy, and having a sense of humor are significant hacks for a calmer life.

19. You can have fun, regardless of the situation, because fun is a choice.

20. You are not a fearful person.

You merely lack practice in the thing you fear.

21. Letting go of needing to ‘fix’ yourself and turning instead to taking more action is your best ‘cure’ for anxiety.

