Kind People Who Don't Get Enough Credit For Their Big Hearts Usually Have 6 Sad Habits To Cope

People with big hearts don't always receive appreciation or credit for their kindness.

After a while, it can take a toll on them. They may develop unhealthy habits over time as a way to cope with this feeling, even though deep down they want to spread their warmth to others.

Sad habits kind people who are unappreciated use to cope

1. They distract themselves to avoid dealing with their burnout

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Being kind may seem like something people do on autopilot, but genuine human beings are naturally this way. Their kindness isn't intentional, it's a natural instinct for them.

When they're giving all of themselves and interacting with people who don't give them the credit they deserve, it burns them out to a point beyond exhaustion.

Compassion fatigue, the physical and emotional result of chronic self-sacrifice, is something truly kind people end up feeling. They don't receive any gratitude or thanks for their generosity, and after a while, it puts their mental health at risk.

Despite feeling this way, they'll continue giving and giving to distract themselves from the reality that their selflessness is bringing them down.

Advertisement

2. They have a defeatist attitude

It's frustrating to show others compassion but never hear a "thank you" or praise. Thoughtful people don't do acts of kindness for credit, but when they give everything and don't get an ounce in return, they feel taken advantage of.

For people who seek recognition, they're focused on receiving praise and validation. But that's not what kind people want. They aren't actively looking for credit, but it would be nice to get it once in a while.

So, after putting themselves in a toxic mindset where they no longer see the point of showing compassion, they check out emotionally. They develop a defeatist attitude, telling themselves that they won't go out of their way to help anymore.

Advertisement

3. They people-please in over-the-top ways

Sometimes, when people aren't appreciated for their kindness, they may reason that going even further with it is their best bet. They'll people-please in excessive ways, like lending money they don't have or over-apologizing for things they didn't even do.

In professional environments, when people are up against a toxic boss, they may sometimes choose to try harder. But it also applies to personal life. If a kind person is trying hard to impress someone just to get a little bit of gratitude, they're going to keep pushing themselves until they do.

4. Feeling tell themselves they aren't important

It's easy to feel like they aren't important when compassionate people are selfless without receiving anything in return. They have big hearts and want to share that love with everyone, but they reason that if that isn't something they're getting, they must be the problem.

Advertisement

They'll consistently tell themselves they aren't important and don't matter. They'll convince themselves that their worth is based on what people give them as a thank you, not on what they genuinely want to share with the world.

In the end, they're damaging their self-worth and confidence. But doing this to themselves is just their way of coping.

5. They don't put effort into their romantic relationships

fizkes | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Putting effort into a relationship is a daily thing, but when someone doesn't feel appreciated for everything they do, they stop trying. If they're spending their time showing kindness to the world without getting credit for their big-hearted gestures, they may give up in their relationships.

When couples regularly express gratitude toward one another, each partner feels more positive about the other. Unfortunately, a one-sided relationship, where only one person is showing kindness, is bound to fail.

For people with a big heart, they're coping with their own sense of failure by taking it out in their relationships.

6. They develop a pessimistic attitude

When a kind person becomes pessimistic, they're deciding that, in the future, if they're kind again, the same thing will happen. They won't get a "thank you" or any acknowledgement of their sacrifices.

Advertisement

By dwelling on these negative thoughts about what could happen, they're increasing their risk of depression. It's quite sad that because they aren't getting what they truly deserve, they don't want to try any longer.

It's normal for compassionate people to eventually see their hardship for what it is. But pushing everyone away and expecting the worst won't help them.

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.