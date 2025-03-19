Renters Call Out Landlords For Their Over-The-Top Pet Fees — 'They're Getting A Bit Too Comfortable'

For many pet owners, finding a suitable home has become more challenging than ever — not due to a lack of yard space or concerns about furniture pets might damage, but because of soaring pet rent fees.

You read that correctly. More and more landlords are charging their tenants an additional monthly fee to have their fur babies stay with them, and pet owners have had enough of it.

Pet owners are calling out landlords who charge them ridiculously expensive ‘pet rent.’

Just like the rent human tenants pay, pet rent is a recurring monthly fee charged by landlords to tenants who have pets. While landlords argue that the idea behind pet rent is to cover potential costs associated with pet-related wear and tear, maintenance, and other risks to the rental property, some people believe that it is just an excuse to justify taking more money from their tenants — and they’re not shying away from calling them out on it.

“Some of you landlords are getting a bit too comfortable with this ‘pet rent’,” one TikTok user shared in a video. “What do you mean a $300 pet deposit per pet on top of $30 to $60 a month pet rent?”

sarandy westfall | Unsplash

Typically, when a pet owner is renting a property, they pay an additional deposit during the lease signing to cover any potential wear and tear their pets may inflict on the property. However, some may continue to charge an additional monthly pet rent price depending on how many pets a tenant has and the size of the property.

Pet rent can cost as much as $50 a month per pet on top of an initial pet deposit, which can be up to $500 per pet.

Many pet owners have just about had it with these fees, pointing out that landlords do not charge for additional human beings, such as partners or kids. One pet owner is raising the question of why parents with rowdy children who are far more likely to destroy a property than pets are not charged an additional fee to have their children in the house or apartment.

“I have two precious angel baby cats, and they would never do anything to disrespect their home or living situation,” she said in a TikTok video.

Others agreed that pet rent has become a ludicrous concept. “Pet capitalism at its finest,” one TikTok user commented.

“The amount of money you’ll pay on pet rent and fees is practically the same as a mortgage,” another user wrote. “My dog doesn’t even have a job to pay rent,” another added.

Even though pet rent may seem like landlords trying to take advantage of tenants in every way they can, there are some loopholes.

The American Kennel Club provided a scenario where pet rent may work to your advantage. “Say, for example, you’re comparing two apartment complexes with similar apartments. One complex charges $985 a month with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit and no pet rent. The other charges $900 a month with a $150 refundable deposit and $15 a month pet rent.”

“For a 12-month lease at the first complex, you’d pay $12,120. But you’d only pay $11,130 at the second complex and may get back your $150 refundable pet deposit.” In some cases, when landlords see that you are willing to pay pet rent, they may leave room for negotiation to agree on a fair price that works for both of you.

While pet rent can definitely be a burden on some owners who are already struggling to pay their own individual rent, some landlords simply face higher insurance costs, increased responsibility, and compensation for risk with bigger animals. They may have no choice but to charge owners an additional pet rent to cover themselves.

It doesn’t necessarily mean that they are looking to make your life more difficult or that they hate your pets — the pet rent may just reflect a balance between allowing pets in rental units and managing the potential impacts pets can have on the property.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.