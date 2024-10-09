The Rainforest Personality Test Reveals What You Value Most In Life

The rainforest personality test is the newest way to learn more about true nature — specifically, what it is you value most in life.

These types of personality tests dive deep into your psyche without making you think too much about it. This lets you act on impulse more comfortably, making choices that are truer to who you are and what you want for yourself and those you care about.

Here's how the rainforest personality test goes:

You are on a journey to get back home and you reach a rainforest. You have four animals with you: a cow, a horse, a lion, and a monkey.

Your food supply will never last if you bring all four animals with you through the rainforest, but you have no choice. It's the only way home and you have to continue forward. You must immediately chose an animal to leave behind.

Out of the cow, horse, lion, and monkey, which one do you choose to leave behind?

Now you and the remaining three animals continue walking and all is well. After a few days, the food supply is getting low. You come across a man who says he will trade you all of his food in exchange for one of your animals.

Out of the remaining three animals, which one do you trade for food?

Now you and the remaining two animals almost make it to the end of the rainforest. Suddenly, your two pets get into a fight and you can only save one.

Out of the remaining two pets, which one do you save (and therefore makes it home with you)?

The last pet to survive and make it home with you is said to represent what you value most in life. Here's what that means ...

1. If you left the rainforest with the cow, you are someone who values money.

Felecia Freely, who posted a TikTok explaining the rainforest test, says, "Think about milking a cow for all it's worth."

She also notes that cows are one of the only animals that are commonly eaten by people, and we even use the phrase "cash cow" to refer to a product that easily generates a lot of revenue over a long period of time with minimal work required.

If you ended up with the cow, you are either someone who is frugal and careful with their money, or a hustler who is out there working hard for the money you earn.

2. If you ended up leaving the rainforest with the horse, you value loyalty and hard work.

A horse is one of the most loyal animals on the earth, and since you chose to save one, you're also someone reciprocates loyalty.

Felecia adds, "If you or someone you know's last animal was a horse, then know that that's someone who is going to have your back."

3. If you walked out of the rainforest with the lion, you value protection or you are the protector.

You are someone who likes to protect your own energy, as well as your friends and loved ones. You are the one standing up for people when they cannot do so for themselves.

"You're also likely to carry a gun or knife or a weapon of some sort," Felecia notes.

4. If you walked out of the forest with the monkey, you are someone who truly values friendship.

You are either someone who knows what it's like to be alone and not have a lot of friends, or you are someone who has many friends and you understand how much friendship brings fulfillment to your life.

Felecia explains that if the monkey was your last pet, it's probably because "you couldn't bring yourself to get rid of the monkey at any point prior because you thought of the monkey as a friend."

