Psychotherapist Sees More Toddlers Needing Therapy Than Ever & Says There’s One Clear Reason Why

It seems toddlers are having behavioral issues that require professional intervention at higher rates than ever before. At least that's what psychotherapist Yoenia Sagrero has experienced in her practice.

Her reasoning for the uptick has everything to do with technology. In a TikTok video, Sagrero explained that excessive screen time, while entertaining for toddlers, is seriously affecting their cognitive development. As a result, she's seen a surge in clients as young as three needing intervention for behavioral issues caused by overstimulation and dependency.

"I have three-year-olds coming in for mental health assessments more this year than any other year I have been in the mental health field," Sagrero began in her TikTok video. "The majority of the behaviors that I have seen have been triggered by one thing, one thing only. Can you guess what that one thing is?"

That one thing is screen time. Sagrero explained that the first question she asks parents during the initial assessment of their child is how many hours a day they're on a screen. In addition, she has been asking parents if they play Roblox or other video games.

In no uncertain terms, Sagrero stated that these behavioral issues all stem from screens."Two-year-olds should not be on screens. Maybe 30 minutes an hour. Put some non-overly stimulating episodes," she insisted.

According to a survey from Common Sense Media, kids under two years old average an hour and three minutes of media use per day. Included in that hour plus, children up to two spend an average of three minutes per day playing video games and an average of four minutes a day watching short-form videos.

Instead of shows like "Cocomelon," which are highly stimulating for a child's brain, she recommended parents put on PBS or some old shows that used to air on the Disney Channel. Anything would be better, given that children's development is being heavily affected by the shows they're consuming now.

Anatoliy Cherkas | Shutterstock

Studies have suggested that constant and increased exposure to background television can have significant effects on children's language use, executive functioning, and cognition under the age of five.

"Children are spending more and more time on screens, for everything from entertainment to homework to messaging friends," explained Michael Noetel, PhD, an associate professor and author of a study on screentime usage for kids. "We found that increased screen time can lead to emotional and behavioral problems, and kids with those problems often turn to screens to cope."

While it's impossible for parents to take away screens from their kids altogether, as Sagrero mentioned, it would be better for parents to put on more educational shows. But of course, the best thing for kids would be to buy age-appropriate toys and encourage them to spend more time outside.

Toddlers especially learn best by exploring and interacting with real life. Their brains are unable to develop properly when exposed to excessive screen time. It doesn't equip them with the skills they need as they continue to develop.

It's understandable that parents today, who are overworked and grasping at straws when it comes to finding the time to parent and run the household, rely on the convenience of screens now and again, but creating dependency in kids only leads to more parenting problems later on.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.