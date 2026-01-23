Brain Doctor Explains Why This Popular Kids' Show Does More Harm Than Good For Your Little One

A pediatric neurologist, Dr. Arif Khan, recently shared on Instagram that there is one kids' show in particular that, despite its popularity, isn't all that good for little ones' brains. In fact, he advised parents to be wary about putting it on for their children.

There are many popular kids' shows that are both educational and informative. From teaching kids about basic math and reading skills, like "Sesame Street," to helping kids understand their emotions. These shows do a good job of teaching lessons woven into storylines that kids can enjoy without becoming overstimulated.

A brain doctor explained why Cocomelon does more harm than good for your little one.

Khan admitted that he would rate the popular kids' show "Cocomelon" a 1 out of 10. He explained that the show is overstimulating because of its rapid movements and saturated images, and can affect a child's attention span and self-regulation.

An overstimulated child can eventually lead to them misbehaving. In an interview with Parents, Rebecca G. Cowan, PhD, a professor in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at Walden University, said some of the signs to indicate a child is overstimulated include crying, anger, and appearing tired or cranky.

Dr. Cowan recommended that parents remain calm and patient rather than play into their distress. Parents should move to a quiet environment with their child, like their room or the backyard, to engage in calming activities, let the big feelings happen, and teach their kids coping strategies. However, parents should also make sure the media their children are consuming isn't triggering them.

Toddlers' brains are just not wired for the level of stimulation in 'Cocomelon.'

"Cocomelon moves faster than almost any other toddler show. Camera cuts every one to three seconds, colors are ultra saturated, music is nonstop, and the characters never stop moving," pointed out content creator and dad Koohry.

He explained that instead of putting "Cocomelon" on, parents should prioritize entertaining their kids in another way. Things like giving them simple toys to play with at home, and even going outdoors to explore nature. While that's obviously a luxury many parents can't afford, especially if they're working full-time and juggling household responsibilities, Koohry said parents could just put on fewer overstimulating shows.

As it stands, screens shouldn't be used as a complete replacement for entertaining kids. While it's perfectly fine to allow your kids to watch TV or play on a tablet sometimes, it's also important to entertain them in other ways.

"Children are spending more and more time on screens, for everything from entertainment to homework to messaging friends," said Michael Noetel, PhD. "We found that increased screen time can lead to emotional and behavioral problems, and kids with those problems often turn to screens to cope."

If there's anything parents should prioritize, it might be swapping "Cocomelon" for another show like "Daniel Tiger," which Dr. Khan highly recommended. If a show has your kids totally zoning out, it's time for a break at the very least. Sometimes turning off the show completely can make life so much calmer for everyone in the house.

