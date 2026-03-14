Psychology Says The Mentally Sharpest People In Their 70s Aren’t The Most Well-Read — They’ve Just Strengthened These 3 Mental Muscles

In today's fast-paced and ever-changing world, resilience and mental sharpness have become essential qualities for personal and professional success. When faced with challenging situations, the ability to navigate through them with a positive mindset can make all the difference.

Fortunately, research in the field of mental resilience has revealed that you can cultivate and strengthen certain "mental muscles" to enhance your mental fitness and become more adept at overcoming adversity.

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In Positive Intelligence, Shirzad Chamine, Ph.D., introduces a compelling framework aimed at enhancing mental sharpness through the strengthening of three mental muscles: the saboteur, the sage, and self-command.

The mentally sharpest people in their 70s aren’t the most well-read — they’ve just strengthened these 3 mental muscles:

1. The mentally sharpest people have strengthened their saboteur muscle

Chamine defines the saboteur as the inner voice or mental habit that undermines our potential and happiness. These saboteurs manifest in various forms, such as the Controller, Avoider, Hyper-Achiever, and others, each with its destructive patterns.

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Chamine's approach encourages identifying these saboteurs and understanding their impact on thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. By recognizing and disarming them, individuals can reduce the negative influence and reclaim mental clarity and focus.

How to develop the Saboteur Interceptor muscle: One of the most important mental muscles to develop is the "saboteur interceptor." This refers to your ability to identify and pause the negative thought patterns and emotions that can sabotage your progress.

Our minds are often plagued by an array of internal "saboteurs"—thoughts that focus on judging ourselves, pleasing others at all costs, waiting for the next shoe to drop, having to be perfect, and “earning” love and respect—and these saboteurs can hijack our thought processes, leading to stress, anxiety, and self-doubt.

Research in cognitive and behavioral therapies shows that persistent self-criticism increases anxiety, depression, and burnout over time. Those negative thought loops do not just shape your mood in the moment; they gradually reshape your behavior and your sense of self.

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2. The mentally sharpest people have strengthened their sage muscle

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In contrast to the saboteur, the sage represents our inner wisdom and a positive mindset. It embodies qualities like empathy, creativity, and calmness. Think about a time when you are in “the zone”—you feel confident, authentic, and strong. That’s your sage.

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Chamine advocates for strengthening the sage by cultivating practices such as mindfulness, gratitude, and perspective-taking. The sage helps individuals make wiser decisions, navigate challenges with resilience, and maintain a positive outlook even in difficult circumstances.

Research found that as wisdom increases, flexible thinking and coping skills all improve alongside it. Practices like mindfulness and perspective-taking do not just make you feel better in the short term; they build the mental infrastructure that makes resilience possible over a lifetime.

3. The mentally sharpest people have strengthened their self-command muscle

Self-command is the third mental muscle emphasized in Chamine's method, serving as the ability to manage one's thoughts, emotions, and actions consciously. It involves developing self-awareness, emotional regulation, and the capacity to choose responses rather than react impulsively.

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Through exercises and strategies provided in the Positive Intelligence Method, individuals learn to strengthen their Self-Command, leading to improved self-control, productivity, and overall well-being.

Research from Baylor College of Medicine found that learning to regulate emotional responses to internal and external stressors has a direct impact on quality of life and well-being, and can meaningfully reduce mental health symptoms. In other words, the ability to choose your response rather than react on impulse is not just a soft skill; it is one of the most protective things you can build.

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Amy Bracht is a coach and consultant with a knack for transforming high-level concepts into practical solutions. She crafts innovative strategies designed to guide individuals toward their full potential.