The Psychological Reason You Can’t Stop Watching Those ‘What’s In My Bag’ Videos

"What's in my bag" videos have a huge following on social media, highlighting the identity and individuality of each person through their possessions. The psychological reason behind their popularity lies in the vulnerability they portray, and the connection they offer through a simple bond women share, regardless of age or status.

Zippers, clasps, buckles, and snaps undo from the opening of a handbag, and our curiosity raises an ear and some eyelids to the person giving us an inside scoop to its contents. The media capitalized on this form of private-made-public interest, marking “What’s In My Bag” videos with celebrities and influencers as pop culture entertainment. Its importance stems not from the social status of seeing into how the other half lives; rather, these videos open an avenue of intimacy and relatability with what we mutually carry in our bags as people.

Advertisement

In the essay “'What’s In My Bag' is the New Still Life," Sara R. Radin confirms a purse is “the portal, a symbol of both wealth and taste." Wealth here is a means of social connection, as the taste in the shared items we see leaves an image of and a gateway into vulnerability and honesty.

The psychological reason we love watching 'what's in my bag' videos is centered on curiosity and connection.

Our possessions, hobbies, lifestyles, and preparedness are an act of love and care hidden behind leather, canvas, and fabric. As Gillian Fung noted in her essay, “The idea that what we carry reflects who we are really resonates with people and shows the sweetness that people can have.”

Advertisement

Lipgloss, headphones, hand sanitizer, a notebook, paper fortune tellers, a Walkman, etc. The bag’s owner intentionally packed it for their anticipated use, for themselves and others they might meet along the way.

It's curiosity, plain and simple. "Is this celebrity like me?" Sure, their designer bag is incredibly expensive, but even Celine Dion carries the basics. It's a unifier for women. Knowing what's in another person's bag who lives an entirely different reality from your own but still carries similar items offers a connection.

@celinedion Let’s just say…I’ve been known to carry a little more than just the essentials! Now tell me…what’s in YOUR bag? -Celine xx… ♬ original sound - Celine Dion

Advertisement

A woman's purse is highly personal and offers a glimpse of who she is and what she values, almost like reading a journal entry.

A Reddit thread centered on the "what's in my bag" trend has users uploading pictures and asking, “Who am I?” The comment section analyzes the type of person through labels and descriptions in a playful, black-and-white manner. “The fact that you have meds, lotion, coins, and a knife tells me you’re the reliable friend,” one commenter shared.

Radin wrote, "To peer into a [person’s] purse is to glimpse how she cares for herself — and implicitly, how she cares for others." Knowing what’s in my friends’ bags gives me a sense of security and reassurance that I will be taken care of. I always misplace my chapstick, but if I ask any of my friends to borrow their lip products, they will dig through that bag to find it for me. They are prepared, bringing everything they need with them wherever they go. I always carry hand sanitizer in my bag, making sure to have them open their palms and spray them at least three times whenever they need it.

Fung noted, "These videos not only satis[f]y our curiosity about what people carry, but also highlight how bags are symbols and representative of the individual." Lip gloss tells me they care about their appearance, lip care, and/or preparedness to combat chapped lips. Headphones let me know they like music, listening to media with sound alone, and/or use them to hear future calls with privacy.

Advertisement

The things we value highly enough to carry with us everywhere are a window into who we are.

Connect Images - Curated | Shutterstock

According to the research article "Psychology of Possessions," the things we own are much more than just functional items. They are part of the mirror that reflects our personalities. "Our possessions, the article noted, "are a major part of our identity. We incorporate them into our sense of self, and they become extensions of who we are." Identity materializes through possessions.

Watch the Celine Dion video again. She shows her quirkiness, but also little glimpses of what she values and who she is when the cameras aren't on. Her dog, and even the comfort she gets simply from the scent of her favorite hand cream — these reflect who she is. Even the props intended solely for the video reflect her personality.

Advertisement

Sharing what’s inside your bag is a bonding experience. We can relate to the inside pockets or relate these items to people we’ve encountered before.

Even commenting on the Reddit thread or videos on social media is more than just a fun cultural moment. It creates a sense of community. "I always carry lotion too," even if it's from the drug store instead of the department store.

To peer inside my bag and yours is a culture shared, admired, adopted, and even rejected. All to gain comfort and familiarity with the social values we hold to the self and in our bags. This is a person like me; this is a person I aspire to be; this is a person who cares for others; this is a person I can or can't relate to. All these things can be gleaned by emptying a purse.

Advertisement

Emi Magaña is a writer from Los Angeles with a bachelor's in English. She covers entertainment, news, and the real human experience.