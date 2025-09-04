Certain experiences come into your life to help you grow, and if you avoid them, you might miss out. People who think more deeply often realize that some problems can actually be good and helpful. To most, that may sound strange, but there’s real truth behind it.

Challenges can shape you into someone more mature, wise, and capable. That’s why it’s worth learning to appreciate them. A woman named Victoria, who calls herself a comfort creator, explained that there are four times in life when it's essential to realize that the bad things aren't necessarily as bad as they seem.

4 problems normal people complain about that smart people appreciate having:

1. Experiencing boredom

Being bored is essential. Think back to when you were a kid. With nothing to do, you turned to your imagination. That is when you learned to think more deeply, reflect, and build creativity. If every time you felt even a little bored, you immediately grabbed your phone, you could be missing out on something valuable.

"When your brain is focused on an intense activity," the Mayo Clinic Health System explained, "it exerts a lot of energy." Once the task is complete, the brain shifts back to its default state, where several interconnected regions become active. What does it do during this time? "It's consolidating memories and reflecting on lessons learned," the clinic wrote. In this state, the brain also runs through scenarios, applies new knowledge, and considers how things might be done better in the future.

2. Feeling anxious

Feeling anxious is your body’s way of preparing you to perform. Being nervous before walking into a meeting to give a presentation is completely normal. Your brain is getting you ready to be at your best when it counts. Anxiety also signals that something matters to you, which is always good.

The idea that anxiety enhances our cognitive efficiency is backed up by Dr. Nick Hobson, a research psychologist. Writing for Psychology Today, he explained that "without the experience of negative emotions, you're less likely to reach a state of optimal performance."

That may seem unusual, but it's true. "Negative emotions trigger a system in the brain that tells us when our performance is starting to suffer," he added. Without those emotions of anxiety and frustration, the brain doesn't perform at its best.

3. Being busy

When your routine is filled with productive tasks along with activities you enjoy, your mental well-being tends to improve. This kind of busyness doesn’t mean overworking yourself or dreading your day-to-day life. Instead, it means having a list of tasks so your brain has something to look forward to, helping you feel happier and more productive.

A 2016 study supported this idea, finding that busier people showed stronger cognitive abilities. Working with 330 adults between the ages of 50 and 89, researchers concluded that participants with busier schedules performed better in processing speed, working memory, episodic memory, reasoning, and crystallized knowledge.

4. Making mistakes

When you fail, you learn. It’s never a great feeling to have someone at work point out your mistakes and explain how to improve, but that is often when the most growth happens. Smart people use their shortcomings as opportunities, making sure they apply the lessons so they can do better the next time.

As Harvard Business Review explained, “Mistakes are a part of business, just as they’re a part of life. And approaching mistakes with humility, transparency, and confidence takes practice, but it’s an invaluable skill for developing as a leader.” Even though it can be difficult to remember this in the moment, recognizing the benefits of mistakes is essential for building long-term success.

So, the next time you feel anxious or bored, use it as an opportunity to your advantage. Reflect, prepare yourself, and aim for your best performance. When you make mistakes, remember they serve a purpose: helping you become more skilled. And when life feels busy, see it as a chance to experience different activities and strengthen your cognitive abilities. Some problems are, in fact, solutions.

